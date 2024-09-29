​Comprising several interviews, the findings highlight AI’s potential to optimise operations, enhance investments, and address the challenges, particularly focussing on three key areas: artificial intelligence, emotional intelligence, and relationship intelligence

Dubai, UAE: In anticipation of the highly awaited Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) 2024, taking place from September 30th to October 2nd in Madinat Jumeirah, Katch International and Keane have unveiled their informative White Paper on the evolving role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the hospitality industry. Compiled over several months, this in-depth report features expert insights from CEOs, industry leaders, and business owners, shedding light on how AI is revolutionising hospitality operations and what the future holds for the sector.

As AI continues to gain momentum, misconceptions surrounding its role in the industry have also grown. The report aims to clarify these misunderstandings and highlights the real value AI can bring to both the guest experience and operational efficiency. Collectively, the interviews reveal a clear ‘triad of intelligence’, where artificial intelligence, emotional intelligence, and relationship intelligence work together to drive successful investments. While all interviewees revealed that they utilise AI in a multitude of ways to compile data and improve operational efficiency, the industry leaders confirmed that the humanistic touch still remains a key component in making investment decisions.

AI is no longer a distant concept; it is actively transforming how hotels and hospitality businesses operate, from enhancing guest experiences to optimising revenue management systems. The White Paper explores these advancements while addressing some of the critical issues that arise with the increasing adoption of AI. Among the key topics are concerns about data privacy, potential job displacement, and the risks of over-reliance on technology. The White Paper also offers potential solutions to these challenges, focusing on the balance between automation and the human touch in hospitality.

The research conducted for this White Paper was driven by interviews with top hospitality executives who shared their firsthand experiences and predictions about AI’s impact on their businesses. With insights from the likes of Amit Nayak, Vice President and Executive Board Member at HAMA MEA, Jonathan Worsley, Chairman & CEO of The Bench, Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion, Othmane Zrikem, founding Partner at VDD.ai, Basma Elkhereiji, serial entrepreneur and owner of the Social Kitchen, John Losasso, CEO of FAS Hotels, Lokesh Kumar, VP of Development Middle East Minor Hotels, Khaled Sarhan, MD of Ishraqah Developments, and Nitin Thariyan, CEO of Lean on Data, amongst others, the paper reveals both the current benefits and the anticipated shifts in the industry, giving readers a comprehensive understanding of the opportunities and risks that lie ahead.

Georgie Woollams, Founder and Managing Director of Katch International, said of the completed White Paper, ‘We are extremely pleased with the strong participation of some renowned individuals in the industry in this White Paper, which has proven to be an eye-opening experience with many valuable insights. The discussions have highlighted both the potential and the limitations of AI in enhancing operations and driving investments in the hospitality industry.’

Kevin Doherty, Managing Director of Keane MEA, also gave his views, stating, ‘This White Paper has been a very beneficial exercise and we would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the industry leaders who dedicated their time to participate in our research. The findings have been extremely thought-provoking and we hope they will enrich the ongoing dialogue on the role of AI in the hospitality industry at both the upcoming FHS event and further down the line.’

This timely release aligns perfectly with the upcoming Future Hospitality Summit, where AI and technology will be central themes of discussion. The Summit will bring together top hospitality decision-makers and tech innovators, making it an ideal platform for the White Paper’s debut.

To get your copy of the White Paper, please email whitepaper@katchthis.com.