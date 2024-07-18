The first in-person Summer Olympics since the lifting of pandemic restrictions is set to begin on July 26, attracting millions of sports enthusiasts. Kaspersky experts have noted a surge in scamming activity surrounding the event, with fraudsters targeting users' money and data. To understand how scammers are exploiting viewers' interest, Kaspersky experts analyzed Olympic-related phishing websites and identified the main schemes currently in use.

Fake Tickets

With the Olympic Committee warning of fake ticket offers and news of a UK swimmer’s family being scammed out of £2,500 while attempting to purchase tickets for the Paris Olympics, Kaspersky's telemetry confirms that fraudsters are actively crafting phishing websites. These sites offer tickets for Olympic competitions at exclusive prices or claim to have seats for sold-out events. This well-tested yet effective fraudulent scheme has resurfaced during many Olympic seasons, and Kaspersky's experts expect such websites to proliferate during Paris 2024 events. In this scenario, users fill out a data form and transfer both their personal information and money to scammers. As a result, they may receive invalid tickets or, more likely, nothing at all, leading to financial loss and their data being sold on Dark Web forums.

An example of a phishing page offering Olympics tickets

Fake Corporate Giveaways

Many organizations host giveaways for their employees, partners, and customers during major events. Recently, Kaspersky experts uncovered a fraudulent page impersonating a French bank, falsely promising a chance to win event tickets. Employees are enticed to fill out a form with personal details, including their internet account login credentials and passwords. This allows fraudsters to infiltrate victims' corporate resources and potentially spread malicious content further.

An example of a phishing page offering Olympics tickets

Fake Merch Stores

Kaspersky experts have also discovered fraudulent online stores selling merchandise such as shirts, uniforms, accessories, and more. Needless to say, those who were enticed by these offers never received the items they ordered.

Special Cell Phone Plans

Fraudsters have set up phishing websites offering a free 48 GB data package for all networks. These sites entice users to provide personal information, such as phone numbers and payment details, under the guise of activating the data package. Once submitted, this information is harvested for malicious purposes, leading to potential financial loss and privacy breaches.

"During major events like the Olympics, the sheer volume of offers can be overwhelming and deceptive," says Anton Yatsenko, security expert at Kaspersky. "Scammers prey on the excitement and urgency people feel, making it crucial to approach every offer with a healthy dose of skepticism. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it probably is. Take the time to verify the authenticity of offers and protect your personal information. Your vigilance can be the difference between enjoying the event and falling victim to a scam."

To stay safe from scams during the Olympics, Kaspersky experts share these tips:

Verify authenticity : Only purchase tickets, merchandise, or services from official and reputable sources. Check the event's official website for authorized sellers.

: Only purchase tickets, merchandise, or services from official and reputable sources. Check the event's official website for authorized sellers. Be sceptical of deals : Be cautious of deep discounts and exclusive deals, especially if they come from unknown sources.

: Be cautious of deep discounts and exclusive deals, especially if they come from unknown sources. Secure your data : Avoid sharing personal and financial information on unfamiliar websites. Ensure the website is secure by looking for "https" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the browser bar.

: Avoid sharing personal and financial information on unfamiliar websites. Ensure the website is secure by looking for "https" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the browser bar. Use security software : Keep your antivirus and security software up to date to protect against malware and phishing attacks. Kaspersky protects its users from all types of phishing and scams.

: Keep your antivirus and security software up to date to protect against malware and phishing attacks. Kaspersky protects its users from all types of phishing and scams. Educate yourself: Stay informed about common scam tactics and how to recognize them. Follow updates from cybersecurity experts and official sources.

