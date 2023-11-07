Urban sustainability is closely linked to smart cities and is concerned with designing, developing, and managing cities and urban communities in a way that ensures environmental, economic, and social sustainability. It aims to achieve sustainable development, improve the quality of life in cities, and enhance efficiency by using modern technology, promoting community participation, and improving infrastructure. To achieve this, urban sustainability and smart cities rely heavily on knowledge and technology, where they both play a vital role in improving urban environmental quality and reducing adverse impacts. Their achievement requires the application of theories of sustainability and flexibility in the design, management, and operation of urban communities, further providing necessary methods of access to an optimal living framework, effectively providing energy, water, and other resources, improving the quality of air, water, and soil, encouraging the adoption of public transport, walking, and cycling, and improving urban infrastructure and services.

Urban sustainability challenges

The prevalent environmental challenges are a result of increasing natural resource consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in cities, contributing to climate change and environmental pollution. These factors have a serious adverse impact on human health and the environment. Urban sustainability plays a major role in reducing these environmental impacts by promoting the use of renewable sources of energy, improving waste management, and conserving biodiversity. This can be achieved by regulating the usage of resources and adopting clean technology to improve air, water, and land quality.

Urban sustainability and the concerted efforts of various stakeholders contribute to a delicate balance between urban growth and sustainability, allowing cities to become more attractive places to live and work where urban sustainability is a comprehensive solution to those pressing challenges.

The Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) launched the Knowledge Summit, a special annual event and one of the most important and prominent international gatherings involved in the exchange of experiences and the transfer of knowledge. The sessions address broad sustainable development themes such as energy, education, and global partnership, as well as health and water. The summit is part of an effort to support the UAE’s vision of empowering knowledge in society. It is a leading platform for sharing experiences, ideas, and communication in the field of knowledge dissemination. The Knowledge Summit is a major contributor to sustainable development, providing knowledge, expertise, and modern technologies that improve quality of life and achieve sustainable development worldwide. The UAE, being one of the leading countries in organizing these kinds of summits, provides the right environment for participants and offers the support needed to achieve sustainable development goals.

Urban sustainability and smart cities

Smart cities promote community participation, promote transparency in decision-making, contribute to sustainable development goals, and transform cities into centers of innovation, inclusion, and well-being. These cities rely on technological infrastructures that include fast internet, 5G networks, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to collect and analyze data and improve the services provided and the quality of the urban environment.

Innovations in urban sustainability

Urban sustainability innovations and smart cities are based on modern technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), the IoT, cloud computing, augmented reality, and blockchain digital transactions. These innovations aim to develop sustainable and smart cities with digital security and a digital economy. It further includes smart transport, green infrastructure, renewable energy, waste management, and smart water solutions. These innovations enhance urban quality of life and efficiency using technology, promote community participation, and improve infrastructure. They also contribute to enhancing sustainability and reducing adverse environmental impacts, making cities more attractive and prosperous.

The MBRF is one of the most important institutions supporting scientific research, development, and innovation in the UAE. It seeks to promote a culture of reading and knowledge in Arab society and encourage young people’s creativity and innovation through numerous initiatives and pioneering knowledge projects, including the Knowledge Project, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which is based on three indicators to strengthen knowledge-based societies and policies as a means of achieving sustainable development. It further contributes to promoting effective dialogue and raising awareness of the importance of knowledge and policies for sustainable development. The indicators include the Arab Knowledge Index, the Arab Reading Index, and the Global Knowledge Index, which measure knowledge globally as a comprehensive concept closely linked to sustainable development.

The role of telecommunications and internet technology in enabling smart cities

ICT and the internet play a key role in enabling smart cities to meet their goals and challenges. These technologies include fast and reliable communication, citizen interaction platforms and online services, the use of sensors to collect data and interact with users, data analysis, and the use of AI, along with the delivery of important notifications. It further contributes to improving life in smart cities and enhancing sustainability through their application in e-governance, improving energy efficiency in homes and built environments, enhancing security and household networks, reducing consumption and maintenance costs, as well as increasing efficiency in the workplace.

Energy Innovations

Energy innovation is one of the most crucial factors affecting urban sustainability and smart cities. Achieving sustainability requires the use of renewable energy sources and reducing fossil fuel dependence. Energy innovation includes many areas, such as the use of solar, wind, water, and thermal power for electricity generation and the use of energy storage techniques to conserve and subsequently utilize surplus energy. Innovations include smart energy infrastructure, such as the use of smart electricity and gas networks to improve energy distribution and consumption, smart lighting, and the collection of recyclable waste for power generation. It also includes green infrastructure that uses sustainable building materials and building design that improves energy use and promotes thermal insulation.

Waste management and recycling

Waste management and recycling are important environmental issues in cities, and innovations in this area provide many benefits for citizens. These innovations include recycling materials such as plastic, paper, glass, and metals, as well as electronic and organic waste. It leads to pollution reduction, environmental protection, and improved air and water quality in cities. Recycling enhances citizens’ quality of life by reducing pollution and harmful emissions that arise from the manufacturing of new materials. It further contributes to reducing waste accumulation, minimizing the risk of infectious disease spread, and improving public health.

The impact of innovations on citizens’ lives

Innovations in urban sustainability and smart cities contribute to environmental quality of life and reduce negative impacts on the environment. These innovations improve energy and resource management for sustainable development and promote sustainability and efficiency in cities using modern technology. In addition, it promotes community participation and enhances infrastructure.

The impact of these innovations is evident in smart cities across sectors such as smart transport, which contributes to reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality and safety. Smart transport, technology, and data are used to monitor streets and vehicles and improve emergency response, enhancing urban services, infrastructure, health, and well-being. These innovations have a positive impact on communication and engagement across applications and social media sites, facilitating the provision of online services. These innovations further provide opportunities for learning, skill development, and increased employment opportunities. They also play an essential role in improving knowledge and leisure in cities by enriching activities and events and making cities more vibrant and active.

