Baku, Azerbaijan – The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a Shariah-based multilateral credit and political risk insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, has released its 2025 Annual Development Effectiveness Report (ADER) on the sidelines of the IsDB Group 2026 Annual Meetings, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 16 to 19 June 2026.

Published under the theme “Anchoring Sustainability: Driving Resilient Trade, Investment, and Development Impact,” ICIEC - 2025 ADER marks the ninth edition of ICIEC’s flagship publication on development impact and institutional performance. The report presents an evidence-based assessment of how ICIEC’s Shariah-compliant credit and political risk insurance solutions translate risk mitigation into tangible development outcomes across Member Countries, supporting economic resilience, financial inclusion, private sector growth, and human development.

In 2025, ICIEC’s development contribution was reflected in strong results across several impact areas. Islamic trade and investment finance support reached USD 1.9 billion, representing a 3.5-fold the volume of the previous year. This underscores ICIEC’s growing role in enabling Shariah-compliant financial solutions that support trade, investment, and capital mobilisation across Member Countries.

The report also highlights ICIEC’s contribution to private sector development and inclusive growth. In 2025, ICIEC-supported transactions enabled support for 6000 SMEs, an 84% increase over 2024, helping expand access to finance for enterprises that are central to job creation, innovation, and economic diversification.

Human development remained a key area of impact, with ICIEC-supported transactions contributing to more than 294,000 jobs supported during the year, a 144% increase compared to 2024. The report further demonstrates ICIEC’s contribution to essential goods and services, with USD 889 million enabled in 2025, including transactions linked to food security, energy supply, health, and other critical services that support social stability and economic resilience.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, said: “ICIEC’s 2025 Annual Development Effectiveness Report reflects our continued commitment to demonstrating measurable development impact across Member Countries. Through our Shariah-compliant risk mitigation solutions, we are supporting Islamic trade and investment finance, enabling SMEs, sustaining jobs, and facilitating access to essential goods and services. These outcomes reflect the practical value of ICIEC’s mandate and its contribution to resilient and inclusive development.”

The 2025 ADER also marks an important step forward in ICIEC’s impact reporting, introducing an enhanced Development Impact Framework, refined indicators, and a more structured measurement approach that better links ICIEC’s insurance and reinsurance activities to measurable development outcomes. Building on a cumulative record of USD 138.9 billion in trade and investment insured since inception, the report reaffirms ICIEC’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and sustainable development impact across its Member Countries.

About ICIEC:

As a member of the rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. ICIEC has led in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and stakeholders across its 51 Member States. For the 18th consecutive year, ICIEC maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top tier of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC's "AA-" long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the third consecutive year, with a Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting practices, a robust global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 138 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC's activities span several key sectors, including energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

For more information, visit: http://iciec.isdb.org

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