As part of its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and its dedication to safeguarding and educating both its customers and the broader community, Gulf Bank is proactively raising awareness about the risks associated with cybercrime, particularly in relation to personal information and bank accounts. This initiative is part of Gulf Bank's active participation in the "Diraya" campaign, an awareness drive led by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA)

The "Diraya" campaign aims to educate banking customers about the critical services available to them, while also enhancing their capacity to conduct financial transactions safely. Through this initiative, the campaign seeks not only to secure financial transactions but also to promote financial inclusion and support economic stability by thoroughly educating customers about their rights and responsibilities.

Additionally, the campaign underscores the advantages of electronic financial transactions and provides essential guidance on minimizing associated risks, ultimately contributing to enhanced cybersecurity.

In this regard, Gulf Bank offers the following essential tips to banking customers:

Refrain from storing sensitive information—such as ATM or credit card numbers and personal identification numbers (PINs)—on mobile devices. Never write down your PIN on your credit card or share one-time passwords (OTPs) with others. Always log out from the bank’s app or website immediately after completing transactions. Ensure that antivirus software and related programs are regularly updated to maintain robust security. Avoid clicking on or opening links in unsolicited emails; instead, manually type the URL directly into your browser. Exercise caution when opening email attachments and links, especially if they appear suspicious or unexpected. Only download software from reputable and legitimate sources to reduce the risk of malware or hacking. Keep all systems on your devices updated, including security systems, applications, and operating systems.

Gulf Bank further advises customers to remain vigilant when receiving unsolicited emails, text messages, or phone calls from unfamiliar sources that may attempt to impersonate bank employees. The Bank strongly emphasizes the importance of ignoring such communications and protecting account information to prevent potential theft by international fraudsters who often target unsuspecting victims.

Customers are reminded that legitimate banks will never request personal information through email, text messages, or phone calls. As such, it is crucial not to respond to these messages, as they are typically fraudulent attempts designed to access banking information and unlawfully obtain funds or personal data. Clicking on links in such messages may inadvertently expose sensitive banking details to theft.

Moreover, Gulf Bank draws attention to reports of an increase in fraudulent activities through fake donation pages, particularly following disasters. These scams exploit individuals' willingness to assist those in need, thereby deceiving them into providing funds to fraudulent causes.

The Bank stresses that customer awareness is a fundamental line of defense in protecting banking data, particularly in light of the growing reliance on electronic services. Gulf Bank advises all customers to exercise caution, ensuring that they are engaging with legitimate websites and verified, licensed institutions, especially when making donations.

By sharing these essential guidelines, Gulf Bank reaffirms its commitment to fostering a secure banking environment and empowering its customers with the knowledge necessary to protect their financial well-being.