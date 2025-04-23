Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi's abundant green spaces, free public Wi-Fi, excellent public transportation and effective traffic management propelled it from tenth to fifth place in the 2025 IMD Smart City Index, surpassing several major world capitals.

HE Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of DMT, said: “Over the past five years, Abu Dhabi has steadily climbed the world’s smart city rankings, moving from 14th place in 2020 to 5th place this year. This is a major achievement for the whole of Abu Dhabi and further cements our position as one of best places in the world to live, work, and visit.

“This international recognition provides further evidence of the success of the whole-of-government approach as our Capital continues to expand. Our ambition for 2025, the Year of Community, is to continue to use technology and AI to further empower our people and our businesses.”

The IMD survey ranks 146 cities based on residents' perceptions of their city's structures and technology. More than half of those questioned stated that traffic congestion was not a prevalent issue in Abu Dhabi, with a further 82% expressing their satisfaction with the public transport network. This is reflected in the over 90 million rides on public buses recorded last year, along with the more than 168,000 passengers making use of Abu Dhabi’s water transportation network. In 2024, DMT invested AED 3.4bn in crucial mobility and road network projects, including a double-bridge project that reduced average morning peak-hour delays by up to 80% on Abu Dhabi's Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street.

Green spaces and public parks were highlighted in contributing to Abu Dhabi’s Smart City Index score, with about 84% of those surveyed expressing satisfaction at their availability and upkeep, which coincided with the Department announcing it has opened over 200 parks and beaches in 2024 alone.

In line with its commitment to innovation and community welfare, the Department has upgraded seven parks with interconnected sensors as part of a wider ‘smart parks’ initiative. The facilities have up to 1,400 sensors that measure different variables, such as soil humidity, electricity consumption and air quality to improve visitor experience, sustainability standards and park management operations.

To further improve public spaces, DMT launched the Abu Dhabi Canvas initiative last year to enhance the aesthetic of public areas while celebrating the country’s rich culture and heritage, using UAE-based talent.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi's connectivity and accessibility contributed significantly to its top-five ranking. According to the global index, nearly 75% of respondents cited free public Wi-Fi, which the DMT provides on buses, at beaches, and in public parks through Hala Wi-Fi, as a key factor in improving access to public services.

The Department remains committed to further enhancing Abu Dhabi's smart city status, with the capital being now being home to the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation’s (WeGO) MENA regional office, positioning the Emirate as a hub for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and capacity-building to empower cities across the region in leveraging cutting-edge technologies for sustainable urban development.

About the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT)

Established in 2019, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) was created by merging the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities with the Department of Transport.

DMT’s mandate is simple: devising, delivering, and developing services that enable the entire Abu Dhabi community to realise its full potential, while strengthening the Emirate’s reputation as world-class destination to live, work, and visit. Empowered by the values of good governance, the department actively supports the Abu Dhabi government's ambition to spearhead progressive urban planning and transportation, resulting in economic growth and transformative investments across the Emirate.

From infrastructure, facilities, and transportation to pedestrian and cycling pathways, parks, schools, places of worship, and more, DMT strives to meet every resident's needs and enhance their overall quality of life.

This is achieved by providing efficient services across three regional municipalities - Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra – and overseeing the ongoing development of the Emirate’s land, air, and maritime transport networks.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the DMT aims to build smart cities, adapt to change, and sustain prosperity for future generations across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

