The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC), the leading international trade association for the American hardwood industry, is gearing up to participate at the Dubai WoodShow 2024, which will take place from March 5 - 7 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Center (DICEC). The event will see the participation of sixteen U.S. hardwood lumber and veneer exporters under the banner of the American Hardwood Pavilion. AHEC’s participation is aimed at educating visitors about the wide availability and variety of American hardwood species as well as their proven environmental credentials, amidst a construction boom and rising demand for hardwoods across the Gulf region.

AHEC will host an American Hardwood Pavilion comprising individual booths for U.S. hardwood exporting companies in addition to a technical information area. Participating companies include The Baillie Group, Besse Forest Products, Nina Company, Frank Miller Lumber, Mountain Top Flooring, Midwest Timber Exports, Oaks Unlimited, Boss Lumber, Classic American Hardwoods, Roy Anderson Lumber, Missouri Walnut, Atlantic Veneer, Penn-Sylvan International, Midwest Hardwood Company, The Turman Group and Wheeland Lumber. AHEC staff and consultants will also be on hand to answer technical questions on American hardwood species, applications, lumber grading and environmental credentials.

“Since the very first Dubai WoodShow, AHEC has consistently participated with an American Hardwood Pavilion, which plays host to a number of U.S. hardwood exporting companies. Now in its twentieth edition, the show has been excellent for the region and is by far the most important wood trade event in the wider MENA region,” said Roderick Wiles, AHEC Regional Director. “AHEC’s participation in the show will help strategically reinforce the position of U.S. hardwoods as a favored material, mainly for interior joinery, flooring and furniture, and more importantly as key projects near their completion dates and final materials, including hardwoods, are specified.”

Recently, AHEC revealed USDA data that shows shipments of American hardwood lumber (sawn timber) to the Middle East and North Africa region reached a value of USD 61.14 million and a volume of 74,791 cubic metres last year. Exports to Pakistan also reached USD 6.51 million and 10,244 cubic metres in 2023. Significant increases were seen in exports of American hardwood lumber to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia last year, while more modest increases were seen in shipments to Morocco, Lebanon, Algeria and Iraq.

-Ends-

For further information, high-res images, interview opportunities and expert comments, please contact Cristina Lopes on +971 (0) 50 562 1933 or at pr@followbackcommunications.com

AHEC

The American Hardwood Export Council (AHEC) is the international trade association for the U.S. hardwood industry, representing exporters among U.S. hardwood companies and all the major U.S. hardwood production trade associations. AHEC runs a worldwide program to promote American hardwoods in over 50 export markets, concentrating on providing architects, specifiers, designers, and end-users with technical information on the range of species, products and sources of supply. In addition, AHEC also produces a full range of technical publications.

For more information, please visit: www.americanhardwood.org