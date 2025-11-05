Estimations reveal 69,000 more professionals needed by 2035

Cairo, Egypt: As Egypt accelerates its journey towards the ambitious goals of Egypt Vision 2030, the country has emerged as a global leader in critical project management disciplines, according to the Project Management Institute (PMI).

With nearly 30,000 PMI-certified practitioners, Egyptian certified project managers make up the 7th largest nationality among PMI’s certificate holders globally across various industries and specialties. The nation’s surge in certified professionals solidifies Egypt's position as a powerhouse of project talent, underscoring its growing role as a global hub for project excellence.

The high number of professionals completing project management certifications can be directly attributed to the nation’s current focus on delivering complex, national projects, such as the Grand Egyptian Museum, AlDabaa Nuclear Plant, and the Transport infrastructure development. These projects create an inherent demand for sophisticated governance and execution capabilities.

“Project management is a strategic driver for national progress, impacting everything from infrastructure to innovation,” said Alshazly. “Our estimations predict 34.8% surge in demand for project professionals in Egypt by 2035, and we are committed to equipping the workforce with future-ready skills to meet that demand. This initiative will support the execution of national megaprojects and create opportunities for young talent to lead the country’s development agenda.”

Ranking first globally in the PMI Project Management Office Certified Professional (PMI-PMOCP)®, Egypt's global leadership reflects its emphasis on establishing robust Project Management Offices (PMOs). The PMOs play a pivotal role in driving economic development, fortifying the stability of Egypt's national financial system, and attracting international investments by ensuring the successful execution of major government and private sector initiatives.

As the country navigates through challenging economic difficulties, its talent pool continues to grow to tackle the situation, with an impressive standing as second globally in the PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP)®.

The country also holds a prominent position in other specialized certifications, including both the core Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification with over 21,000 certified professionals, and the PMI Agile Certified Practitioner (PMI-ACP)®.

Despite these impressive numbers, the demand for skilled project professionals in the region is escalating steeply. Egypt exemplifies this regional momentum, with a projected need for 225,000 project professionals by 2035, up from 167,000 in 2025. This translates into a talent gap of nearly 69,000 roles, according to PMI’s 2025 Global Project Management Talent Gap report highlighting the urgent need to upskill professionals and align talent development with the country's ambitious economic vision.

All of the above mentioned certifications, along with the PMI Construction Professional PMI-CP™, and Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM)® are available in Arabic, reflecting PMI’s commitment to empowering Arabic-speaking professionals and organizations across the region.

As competition for project talent intensifies across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Egypt is well-positioned to become a regional hub, driven by a robust pipeline of megaprojects and rising demand for skilled professionals in construction, technology, and energy. PMI’s growing presence in the country is aligned with this momentum, offering globally recognized certifications and tailored learning pathways to equip project professionals with the tools needed to lead and deliver complex, high-impact initiatives.

