Dubai’s real estate sector maintained its upward momentum in January 2025, closing the month with 13,019 sales transactions totalling AED 35 billion. This marks a 5% month-over-month (MoM) increase in value from December 2024, reinforcing the market’s resilience and continued investor confidence. Off-plan properties continue to dominate, accounting for 56% of total sales.

This trend highlights the strong demand for newly launched projects and is expected to persist throughout the year. Leading developers in the off-plan sector, based on total sales value, include Emaar, Sobha, and Danube. By the end of January, the average price per square foot stood at AED 1,484, reflecting a 0.57% MoM dip, a slight market correction following December 2024’s highs.

According to Betterhomes' internal data, the average property selling prices in January 2025 were:

AED 1.75 million for apartments

AED 2.67 million for townhouses

AED 7.18 million for villas

The start of 2025 also witnessed a 56% MoM increase in buyer leads, signalling strong demand. The majority of Betterhomes’ sales transactions were driven by mortgage financing, with investors playing a key role in market activity.

The most sought-after apartment communities at Betterhomes in January 2025 were:

Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT)

Business Bay

Dubai Marina

For villas, the top-performing areas were:

Dubailand

Arabian Ranches

Damac Hills 2

Dubai’s property market remains on a strong growth trajectory, supported by sustained buyer demand, competitive financing options, and an active off-plan sector. With investors and end-users alike continuing to engage in the market, 2025 is poised to be another dynamic year for real estate in the emirate.