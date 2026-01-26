Dubai’s residential property market delivered another record-breaking year in 2025, supported by sustained demand from end-users and investors, rising capital values and continued international interest, according to Savills Middle East’s Dubai Residential Market Report 2025.

Residential transaction volumes exceeded 200,000 transactions during the year, representing an 18% year-on-year increase and marking the third consecutive year of record activity. Apartments continued to dominate market activity, accounting for 83% of total transactions, while villas and townhouses maintained a steady share of demand.

Off-plan sales continued to strengthen, representing 72% of all residential transactions in 2025, up from 68% in 2024. While absorption rates moderated, high-quality developments from established developers continued to sell rapidly, underlining ongoing demand for well-located, well-priced projects offering attractive payment structures.

Market Highlights

Key themes explored in the 2025 report include:

Sustained demand: Strong population growth and investor confidence supported activity, with quarterly transactions exceeding 50,000 for the third consecutive quarter.

Strong population growth and investor confidence supported activity, with quarterly transactions exceeding 50,000 for the third consecutive quarter. Capital value growth: Average apartment prices remained stable around AED 1.9 million , while average villa and townhouse ticket prices exceeded AED 6 million , up from AED 5.4 million in 2024.

Average apartment prices remained stable around , while average villa and townhouse ticket prices exceeded , up from AED 5.4 million in 2024. Investment attractiveness: The proportion of transactions above AED 5 million increased to 9% , reflecting rising values and continued appetite for higher-priced residential assets.

The proportion of transactions above increased to , reflecting rising values and continued appetite for higher-priced residential assets. Off-plan versus ready market: Ready market transaction volumes remained stable at approximately 15,000 per quarter, despite increasing supply, while off-plan transactions continued to gain market share.

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, Dubai’s residential market enters 2026 from a position of strength, supported by robust fundamentals, continued population growth and sustained interest from international buyers. While future supply is expected to increase meaningfully, Savills expects market performance to vary by segment and location, with villas, prime residential stock and well-located communities remaining relatively resilient.

Andrew Cummings, Head of Residential Agency at Savills Middle East, said:

“Dubai enters 2026 from a position of exceptional strength. The past year has reaffirmed the depth and maturity of the residential market, with demand being driven not only by volume, but by quality, long-term confidence and increasingly sophisticated buyer behaviour. We are seeing sustained interest across both prime and mainstream segments, underpinned by population growth, global capital inflows and Dubai’s continued appeal as a place to live, work and invest.

As the market evolves, what we are seeing is not a correction but a maturing cycle. Activity is becoming more selective, with buyers placing greater emphasis on well-located, high-quality developments and lifestyle-led communities. While new supply will continue to come to market, the fundamentals supporting demand remain firmly in place, positioning Dubai to maintain its role as one of the world’s most resilient and attractive residential markets in 2026.”

Rachael Kennerley, Director of Research at Savills Middle East, added:

“2025 has been a remarkable year for Dubai’s residential real estate with sustained demand driving transaction volumes to record highs and the launch of several significant masterplan developments. Q4 continued this trend, although buyers are becoming increasingly discerning, with quality developers, established communities and prime locations all coming to the forefront.

2026 appears set for further maturing of Dubai’s residential market. Segmental dynamics are likely to come into play as oversupply is not uniform and the geography of the city evolves in line with infrastructure changes.”

Savills expects 2026 to be characterised by more moderate growth and increased differentiation across the market, reinforcing the importance of asset selection, location and product quality as Dubai’s residential market continues to mature.

To read the full report, visit https://dubai.savills.ae/research_articles/244449/386528-0

