Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel, the UAE's longest serving travel provider, is revealing that bookings with UAE travellers for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr break this April have more than doubled in volume compared to 2023 levels.

In previous years, the UAE-based travel agency has seen a close-to-equal split between the choice for a staycation or travelling internationally with UAE residents during the first Eid break. The split is weighing heavier this year towards outbound travel at 60% of all bookings, compared to 40% for local stays.

The most popular destinations for holiday bookings over Eid al-Fitr 2024 from the UAE are Maldives, Thailand, Italy, Mauritius, and the USA, respectively.

Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, commented: “An extended break is anticipated for Eid celebrations this April, and travellers are making the most of the opportunity with bookings being made further in advance and to long-haul destinations including across Asia and the USA.

“The Indian Ocean islands of the Maldives and Mauritius, alongside Thailand, are popular for travellers year-round with tropical climates and accessibility to the UAE. This year, Italy and the USA are trending for the Eid break compared to 2023. Travellers are heading to the Italian cities of Rome and Venice, whilst in the US, stays in New York City and Las Vegas are proving most popular.”

The dnata Travel team is launching a range of bespoke holiday packages for UAE travellers with last-minute availability remaining across the Eid al-Fitr break this April. Highlights include five-star stays with airport transfers and meals included across popular destinations in the Maldives, Seychelles, Hong Kong, and Bali, alongside an extensive tour of Sri Lanka's top sights, amongst other attractive holiday package offers.

To explore trending holiday destinations from the UAE with dnata Travel, visit www.dnataTravel.com. For more travel advice and inspiration, contact the dnata Travel experts via call or WhatsApp on 800 DNATA (36282), on social media @dnataTravel, email holidays@dnatatravel.com, or visit a dnata Travel retail outlet, with stores located across the UAE.

Contact

dnata Public Relations

public.relations@dnata.com