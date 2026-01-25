Dubai, UAE: Global investors are mostly influenced by developer reputation and delivery track record when buying luxury property in Dubai, and the biggest percentage want to live in the city, not just own units, according to a new survey of real estate brokers.

The survey by luxury brand Keturah reveals a maturing real estate market where investors make long-term commitments based on accurate market analysis, indicating that speculative buying and flipping of property is a thing of the past.

Developer reputation and delivery history are the most influential factors in closing deals according to 36% of brokers, followed by quality of master planning and amenities (24%) and price relative to comparable projects (20%). Only 16% said short-term capital appreciation was the main driver.

Highlighting a shifting buyer profile, 45% say most are end users aiming to live in the city, while 40% mainly deal with long-term investors holding property for at least five years.

According to 42% of brokers, data and accurate market information now drive every buying decision, with 57% identifying DXBinteract as the most reliable source of Dubai real estate data.

With Dubai now seen as one of the world's most dynamic property markets, brokers cited investor confidence and regulatory transparency (15%), innovative projects and world-class infrastructure (15%), high quality (13%) and master-planned luxury communities (13%) as key drivers.

"The survey provides a clear indication of how the profile of investors in Dubai luxury real estate has evolved as the market has matured," said Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand.

"Buyers want proven track records, not promises. They're conducting serious due diligence on delivery capability and financial strength. What we're seeing is sophisticated capital making long-term commitments based on verified fundamentals rather than speculative narratives.

“The dominance of end-users and long-term holders over short-term investors shows this is now a wealth preservation market, not a quick-flip destination.”

The survey was conducted among 1,100 brokers representing 150 real estate agencies when Talal and master agency fäm Properties delivered insights into Keturah Reserve, the AED5.7 billion bio-living residential development at Mohammed Bin Rashid City's District 7 in Meydan.

It shows how lifestyle quality now defines luxury purchasing, with 21% citing space as the defining factor for buyers, another 21% pointing to privacy and low-density living, with 19% opting for wellness, and 19% for nature and lifestyle design.

"These findings validate everything we've built into Keturah Reserve," said Talal. "Buyers want space, privacy, wellness, and nature-led design. The survey shows what the market's most sophisticated buyers actually demand, not what developers assume they want.”

He says Keturah Reserve delivers on these priorities through larger than average apartments optimized for natural light, a virtual forest of imported trees creating a nature-focused community, and amenities including spa, infinity pools, and rooftop yoga and meditation spaces.

The survey also shows brokers identifying delivery timelines and construction progress as buyers' biggest concerns before committing (40%), ahead of exit liquidity and resale demand (20%), developer financial strength and credibility (15%), and long-term maintenance and community management (15%).

The growth of Dubai’s luxury real estate inventory is viewed positively by 38% of brokers who say this brings more choice and better quality, while 31% believe only proven developers will capture demand.

