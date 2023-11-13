71 percent of respondents across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar say they took a combined business-leisure “bleisure” trip in the past 12 months

83 percent Gulf respondents willing to pay extra for ESG considerations

DUBAI, UAE: – Leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) today revealed that the recent cost-of-living pressures have not dented consumers’ travel budgets over the past 12 months. On the contrary, they are spending more: almost 80 percent of GCC respondents reported putting more money into travel, and nearly half of those said their budgets have increased “considerably”.

The major survey of over 3,800 global holidaymakers showed that ‘bleisure’, a trend of combining a work trip with leisure activities, is emerging as a popular habit among travellers following the pandemic. Gulf workers seem to be the highest adopters of “bleisure” (71 percent of respondents) and UK among the lowest (15 percent). There are also generational nuances, with almost half of Gen Z respondents globally reporting a recent “bleisure” experience. Beyond flexible work schedules, the decision to blend trips is driven by the availability of on-site facilities and near-by activities.

These newly found patterns are likely here to stay and will have long-term implications for product and real estate for existing hospitality players. However, it is yet to be seen whether the “bleisure” travel trend is significant enough to warrant large investments in new infrastructure and real estate, or overhauls in distribution strategies.

Findings highlight the growing ESG awareness trend thus prompting choices such as staycations, or traveling less frequently, but for longer durations. Gulf respondents were by far the most willing to pay extra for ESG considerations (83 percent). Within Europe, 66 percent of Germans said they were open to paying extra, while only 47 percent of those in the UK were willing to do so. The increased focus on staycations suggests that hospitality brands and operators with ESG credibility are likely to see a bigger impact from targeted marketing efforts to more localized potential guests than big spending on general brand marketing campaigns.

Ed Bignold, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal, said, “Despite tougher economic times, more and more people are prioritizing holidays, indicating that it’s one of the non-negotiables for household budgets, even if savings have dried up. What was initially seen as just a rush to spend pent-up savings post covid has solidified into a sustained behavioural change. This explains why the holiday industry has been so resilient to the wider slowdown in discretionary spending so far this year and suggests that the outlook for the industry is much brighter than perhaps expected.

“Investors and operators should take note of the changing demands of holidaymakers, while they are seemingly not willing to pay more for more ESG credentials, there is evidence to suggest they are changing their behaviour as they become increasingly climate-conscious with holidays closer to home or fewer, but longer, trips.”

The report notes that social media platforms top the preference of travellers doing travel research in the Gulf countries, whilst globally, a majority of respondents (70 percent) use online travel agents (OTAs) to research, and 64 percent used such platforms to book a trip. Social platforms including Instagram and Facebook are the second most-popular option in both cases.

About the Survey

This report is based on data from online surveys conducted by Alvarez & Marsal among 3,818 adults in France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Spain, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. The survey was conducted in September 2023 and comprised a questionnaire of 39 closed-ended questions.

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With over 8,000 people providing services across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M’s restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what’s really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com.

