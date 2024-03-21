Dubai — The UAE and Saudi real estate markets are witnessing a surge in interest from Chinese investors. Notably, Dubai has emerged as a focal point of interest on the popular Chinese social media platform Douyin, experiencing a significant increase in user views and engagement, according to a new whitepaper by Navitex, a global digital marketing agency.

Titled "Unlocking the Power of Douyin: A Guide for Real Estate Marketers", the whitepaper provides comprehensive insights into the real estate market from a marketing standpoint, outlining essential factors for targeting the Chinese audience.

With a specialised focus on Douyin, Nativex showcases how marketers can leverage the platform's tools and features to implement precise, localised marketing campaigns. This approach enables real estate developers to successfully enter the Chinese market and engage with sophisticated buyers for the real estate market.

Understanding the China Market

According to the report, Dubai’s real estate content ranks ninth in terms of views and sixth for engagements, following behind content from Japan, the US, Thailand and South Korea. Markets like the UK, Australia, Canada, and Singapore are also showing promising potential for investment.

The findings underscore Chinese buyers’ strong interest towards international real estate investments and residential topics, many of whom proactively participate in online dialogues and utilise search tools to unravel the nuances of the real estate market. By leveraging the insights and experiences shared by others who have previously purchased real estate abroad, potential buyers are better able to inform their decision-making process.

Data from Ocean Engine, Douyin’s digital marketing platform, corroborates this trend, revealing a significant uptick in interest towards the UAE and KSA. Over the past six months (September 2023 to March 2024), search volume for "Saudi Arabia" on Douyin increased by 198.66%, while search volume for "UAE" skyrocketed by 343.77%.

This trend reflects the strengthening of economic and trade ties between China, the UAE and KSA. Analyst reports indicate the recent inclusion of KSA and the UAE into the BRICS economic bloc, alongside growing partnerships in support of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, are contributing to an increase in foreign direct investments and the expansion of Chinese enterprises setting up operations in these Gulf markets.

Douyin emerges as a pivotal platform in the real estate segment. As of December 2022, a staggering 80% of China's top 200 real estate developers have established a presence on Douyin, leveraging its massive user base and engagement rates to bolster their online operations. With over 410,000 business accounts and more than 160 million followers, Douyin presents an unparalleled opportunity for real estate brands to engage with potential buyers effectively.

Nativex: The Gateway to Chinese Buyers

Leveraging the platform’s expansive user base and capabilities, Nativex demonstrates in the whitepaper how marketers can execute targeted and localised marketing to effectively connect with discerning buyers in the Chinese market.

The whitepaper showcases two successful cases where Middle Eastern real estate developers used Douyin to generate sales leads and close property deals in China's top-tier cities. As Saudi Arabia opens its property market to foreign investors, Chinese interest in the Middle East is expected to surge further.

Nativex is the China inbound agent for Ocean Engine. Recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Partner for Ocean Engine, Nativex can help brands gain access to the platform’s comprehensive commercial digital marketing service platforms.

“With Ocean Engine's extensive resources and cutting-edge advertising technology, we offer brands comprehensive online and offline marketing solutions that cover ad delivery, content marketing, online conversion, and global ad creatives. Our goal is to assist enterprises and merchants of all sizes and industries in achieving their marketing and operational objectives simply, efficiently, and intelligently,” said Cheryl Huang, Senior Vice President of Nativex.

By leveraging Ocean Engine's comprehensive platform, which includes a diverse range of content products such as Douyin, Toutiao, Xigua Video, and Tomato Novel, Nativex can deliver targeted advertisements across various media formats, including videos, livestreams, novels, text, and graphics.

For more information, download the full whitepaper here.

