

Dubai, UAE: Dubai's thriving resale market for ultra-luxury villas is dominated by cash buyers who want ready properties and no risk, a new market analysis shows.

The study by fäm Luxe, the luxury division of fäm Properties, reveals that the resale market for villas above AED 40 million recorded 169 resale transactions valued at AED 11.57 billion in 2025, only 15.7% of which were mortgaged.

And it showed that 98% of resale villa transactions last year were for fully completed properties, with just 2% for homes under-construction, compared with the resale market for apartments where 28% of transactions were off-plan.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, says the resale market shows what buyers actually want because it is not influenced by leverage or short-term speculation.

“Demand for luxury villas is overwhelmingly concentrating on completed product,” says Al Msaddi. “This is happening because villas are personal assets, delivering privacy, scale, layout, light, finishes, and surroundings which can’t be verified before completion.”

“Luxury villa buyers do not tolerate uncertainty because they do not need to. They are not chasing yield, they are allocating capital into lifestyle, privacy, and long-term security.”

Data from DXBinteract gives breakdown of ultra-luxury villa resales for 2025 as follows:

AED 2.74B traded in the 40-50M range

AED 3.49B traded in the 50-70M range

AED 1.82B traded in the 70-100M range

AED 2.46B traded in the 100-200M range

AED 719M traded in the 200-300M range

AED 330M traded in the 300-600M range

The clearest signal of market strength sits in the AED 50–70 million villa segment, where annual resale value was highest for the last three years, rising from AED2.40 billion in 2023 to AED3.33 in 2024 and AED3.49 last year. Only 24 of the 159 deals in that period were mortgaged.

Nordic by fäm, the company's development arm, consequently adopted a build-first approach for its AED 3 billion portfolio of luxury villas under development in Dubai, which are made available only after being finished and furnished.

The initial two villas in Dubai's Al Wasl district, sold for AED 61.5 million and AED 76 million respectively. Over 20 are presently under development, including a 35,000 sq ft residence set for completion in December and anticipated to list at AED 275 million.

“Buyers at this level wait for completion because they want to walk the land, experience privacy, inspect finishes, and understand surroundings, light, and noise, which can only happen after completion,” said Al Msaddi.

"This is an ultra-luxury sector where buyers deploy capital carefully for wealth preservation, demonstrating the patience that defines stable markets globally.”

