The number of Trojan banker attacks on smartphones surged by 196% in 2024 compared to the previous year, according to a Kaspersky report “The mobile malware threat landscape in 2024” released at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona. Cybercriminals are shifting tactics, relying on mass malware distribution to steal banking credentials. Over the past year, Kaspersky detected more than 33.3 million attacks on smartphone users globally, involving various types of malware and unwanted software.

The number of Trojan banker attacks on Android smartphones increased from 420,000 in 2023 to 1,242,000 in 2024. Trojan banker malware is designed to steal user credentials for online banking, e-payment services and credit card systems.

Cybercriminals trick victims into downloading Trojan bankers by spreading links via SMS or messaging apps, as well as through malicious attachments in messengers, and by directing users to malicious webpages. They can even send messages from a hacked contact’s account, making the fraud appear more trustworthy. To deceive users, attackers often exploit trending news and hype topics to create a sense of urgency and lower victims’ guard.

“Scammers have started to scale down their efforts to create unique malware packages, focusing instead on distributing the same files to as many victims as possible. It is more important than ever to be cyber-literate and educate your loved ones – from children to the elderly – because no one is completely safe from well-crafted scams and psychological tricks designed to steal banking data,” says Anton Kivva, a security expert at Kaspersky.

Although Trojan bankers are the fastest-growing type of malware, they rank fourth overall in terms of the share of attacked users at 6%. The most widespread category remains AdWare, accounting for 57% of attacked users, followed by general Trojans (25%) and RiskTools (12%). The ranking includes malware, adware and unwanted software.

In 2024, cybercriminals launched an average of 2.8 million malware, adware, and unwanted software attacks on mobile devices each month. Over the year, Kaspersky products blocked a total of 33.3 million attacks.

In 2024, Fakemoney, a group of scam apps designed for fake investments and payouts, was the most active threat. Another major concern was modified versions of WhatsApp that contained the Triada-type Trojan - a malware that can download and execute additional malicious or adware modules, for example, to display advertisements or perform other unwanted actions. These unofficial WhatsApp mods ranked third in activity, just behind a general category of cloud-based generic threats.

To protect yourself from mobile threats, Kaspersky shares the following recommendations:

Downloading apps from official stores like the Apple App Store and Google Play is not always risk-free. Kaspersky recently discovered SparkCat, the first screenshot-stealing malware to bypass the App Store's security. The malware was also found on Google Play, with a total of 20 infected apps across both platforms, proving that these stores are not 100% foolproof. To stay safe, always check app reviews and download numbers when possible, use only links from official websites, and install reliable security software, like Kaspersky Premium, that can detect and block malicious activity if an app turns out to be fraudulent.

Check the permissions of apps that you use and think carefully before permitting an app, especially when it comes to high-risk permissions such as Accessibility Services. For example, the only permission that a flashlight app needs is the flashlight (which doesn’t even involve camera access).

A good piece of advice is to update your operating system and important apps as updates become available. Many safety issues can be solved by installing updated versions of software.

Learn more about the mobile malware threat landscape in 2024 on Securelist.

