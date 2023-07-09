Doha, Qatar - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the findings of its annual cybersecurity report, which revealed a significant 55% increase in global threat detections and a massive 242% surge in blocked malicious files in 2022.

Titled "Rethinking Tactics", the report highlights concerning trends that have significant implications for the future of digital security. It emphasized that threat actors indiscriminately targeted both consumers and organizations across all sectors, making 2022 a challenging year for cybersecurity professionals.

In Qatar, Trend Micro solutions detected and blocked over 4.1 million (4,129,354) email threats, prevented 4 million (4,058,367) malicious URL victim attacks, and 31,681 URL hosts. In addition, 7 million (7,939,332) malware attacks were identified and stopped.

"As technology continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, businesses are presented with both opportunities and challenges. The complexity of the digital landscape has led to a rise in cyber threats, which can compromise operations and sensitive data. Our latest report highlights the urgent need for organizations to adopt a proactive approach to cybersecurity and invest in the latest threat intelligence solutions," said Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf and Emerging Markets at Trend Micro. "By gaining a comprehensive understanding of their vulnerabilities and implementing a multi-layered security strategy, businesses can effectively mitigate risks and future-proof their digital infrastructure. At Trend Micro, we are committed to empowering companies in Qatar with the tools and expertise they need to navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape and achieve their digital transformation goals, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Furthermore, the report highlighted an increase in failed patches adding extra time and money to corporate remediation efforts and exposing organizations to unnecessary cyber risks. Also, Webshells were the top-detected malware of the year, surging 103% on 2021 figures, while ransomware groups rebranded and diversified, with LockBit and BlackCat being the top ransomware families of 2022.

To address the current attack surface, Trend Micro advises organizations to take a proactive approach by conducting thorough assessments and securing their digital infrastructure. As part of its continued commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in Qatar, the company aims to support the country's efforts and stay at the forefront of the fight against cyber threats.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fuelled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connect

ed world. www.TrendMicro.com.

Media Contact:Trendmicro@proglobal.ae