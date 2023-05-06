Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the findings of its annual cybersecurity report, which revealed a significant 55% increase in global threat detections and a massive 242% surge in blocked malicious files in 2022.

Titled "Rethinking Tactics", the report highlights concerning trends that have significant implications for the future of digital security. It emphasized that threat actors indiscriminately targeted both consumers and organizations across all sectors, making 2022 a challenging year for cybersecurity professionals.

In the UAE, in particular, Trend Micro solutions detected and blocked over 42 million (42,052,735) email threats, prevented more than 17 million (17,814,236) malicious URL victim attacks, and 492,110 URL hosts. In addition, nearly 25 million (24,918,241) malware attacks were identified and stopped.

"The rapidly advancing technology landscape brings with it an increased risk of cyber threats, and businesses must take steps to strengthen their digital infrastructure. This can be achieved through the use of cutting-edge threat intelligence and gaining a comprehensive understanding of their potential vulnerabilities,” Rasheed Al Odah, Managing Director KSA, South UAE, Bahrain and Levant, and MEA Service Director at Trend Micro said, “By implementing a multi-layered cybersecurity approach, organizations can effectively mitigate risks and protect against future threats. At Trend Micro, we are committed to supporting businesses in the UAE on their digital transformation journeys and helping them achieve their goals in line with the UAE Vision 2031."

Furthermore, the report highlighted an increase in failed patches adding extra time and money to corporate remediation efforts and exposing organizations to unnecessary cyber risks. Also, Webshells were the top-detected malware of the year, surging 103% on 2021 figures, while ransomware groups rebranded and diversified, with LockBit and BlackCat being the top ransomware families of 2022.

To address the current attack surface, Trend Micro advises organizations to take a proactive approach by conducting thorough assessments and securing their digital infrastructure. As part of its commitment to enhancing cybersecurity in the UAE, the company aims to support the country's efforts and stay at the forefront of the fight against cyber threats.

