Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry discussed with the Republic of Romania the economic cooperation, trade exchange and development of the commerce ties between the business community in Ras Al Khaimah and the Republic of Romania and UAE, and how to organize joint economic events to explore the available investment opportunities, and share opinions and knowledge on how to benefit from the expertise of each party which shall contribute to establishment of joint investment projects.

This was discussed during the meeting of His Excellency Mohamed Mosbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman, Board of Directors, Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Doamna Nicoletta Teodorovici, Consul General of Republic of Romania in Dubai and Northern Emirates and Tintean Titus, Economic Counsellor, Roger Clasquin, CEO of RAK Ports, and Mohamed Al Sabab, Director General, RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting which was held at Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce Headquarters discussed the economic ties, and ways of developing the trade exchange in a way that serve the business communities in the two countries. Al Nuaimi highlighted the investment opportunities across different sectors including health, airports and universities. He underscored the key role of trade missions, joint business centres and trade exhibitions organized by Saud Foundation for Youth Project Development and its importance in enhancing and developing the trade relations in all sectors between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and other countries, and increasing the trade exchange; these events and activities also play a great role in exploring the investment opportunities offered by the Emirate to the business owners and investors. Nicoletta Teodorovici invited the Chairman and the Chamber members to attend the Businessmen Forum to explore the investments in energy and agriculture which will be held in Romania in the 1st of March, 2022. She stressed the keenness of her country to boost the relations with the United Arab Emirates at all levels, she underscored the importance of this meeting in enhancing the commerce and investment activities between the Republic of Romania and Ras Al Khaimah.

Roger Clasquin, CEO of RAK Ports highlighted the facilities offered by RAK Ports to the local, regional and international companies operating in the construction, manufacturing and industry, in addition to investments in the infrastructure investments which cost 250 million dollars. He pointed out that the Ras Al Khaimah modern and flexible network which include four ports, play a key role within the supply chain for thousands of companies from all over the world. He stated the services provided by the ports include delivery of goods, land rent in the free zone, ship maintenance, storage, shipping, docks, marine tourism and industrial training. The strategic location of Ras Al Khaimah ports in the heart of the Arabian Gulf make it a hub for the construction materials that build the Middle East region to become a model for economic prosperity.

