In time for the new upcoming fashion season, Rami Al Ali has incorporated a new digital customisation feature on their e-commerce site that offers accessibility for clients to personalise and modify elements of their chosen gown that resembles their individual style and preferences.

Over the past two decades, Rami Al Ali has regularly pushed boundaries through creativity and innovation, and the launch of this unique customisation feature explores the relationship between physical and digital proficiencies to create modern design concepts and enhance the personalised luxury e-commerce experience for women in the region.

Rami Al Ali’s new digital concept mirrors the luxurious ethos of the physical shopping experience that Al Ali is known for and takes women on an online visual journey of craftsmanship towards a customised and unique result. Embracing Al Ali’s longstanding spirit of innovation and artistry, this step into the digital realm beautifully bridges the fashion designer’s tailor-made element of his couture collections with the instant gratification that his ready-to-wear line offers.

Envisioning wonderful synergy and creativity with the Rami Al Ali woman, the renowned designer wanted to increase flexibility when it comes to the final design to allow for the perfect partnership that women feel entirely involved in. Remaining true to the DNA and craftsmanship of the Al Ali brand, each gown can be tailored according to the occasion, individual taste, and body shape.

This latest concept, which is a first of its kind in the region, provokes a new perspective on fashion design in the ever-growing evolution of the internet while remaining true to the brand’s core values and offering the same level of focus to detailed handwork. As one of the very few fashion houses that has full control over their production line, this has allowed for a harmonious relationship between the designer and client resulting in a seamless and luxury experience.

Honoring the fashion houses’ creative culture with a considered journey of personalisation, Rami Al Ali invites customers into his world of pure inspiration and incredible imagination with its latest digital concept.

For more information on the collection, please contact:

Dana Abdelhadi

Expose Communications

dana@expose-communications.com

+971 55 8326996

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022