Dubai, UAE – Imtiaz Developments, a Dubai-based developer, has officially appointed Otis, the world’s leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, across its 41 residential and mixed-use projects located in Dubailand and Dubai Islands.

This strategic collaboration brings together two pioneers to deliver premium quality, efficiency, and innovation across all touchpoints of the Imtiaz resident experience, enhancing the long-term sustainability and value of the developer’s portfolio.

Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments, commented:

“After a comprehensive evaluation process, we selected Otis as the trusted partner for vertical transportation across our projects. We are confident that integrating Otis systems will elevate the quality and reliability of our developments, delivering long-term value for our investors and enhancing the living experience for our residents. With customer satisfaction at the core of this collaboration, we are not just building spaces — we are shaping the future of real estate in the UAE and beyond.”

The selected projects encompass a mix of residential buildings, waterfront developments, and urban community complexes. Otis will deploy advanced vertical transport technologies tailored to each project’s specifications, focusing on performance, energy efficiency, and long-term service reliability.

Recognised globally for powering mobility in some of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers, busiest transport hubs, and premier retail centres, Otis represents the gold standard in vertical transportation. The decision to appoint such a world-class partner reinforces Imtiaz Developments’ commitment to quality, innovation, and delivering elevated living experiences to its residents.

This release has been issued by the Media Office of Imtiaz Developments.