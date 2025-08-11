Cairo, Egypt – It's official: the road to the FIFA World Cup 26™ starts with Visa. As the Official Payment Technology Partner of FIFA and a global leader in digital payments, Visa cardholders with a Visa Debit, Credit or reloadable Visa prepaid cards globally will receive exclusive early access to apply for tickets to the most anticipated sporting event in the world. The first-ever Visa Presale Draw was announced at the Visa Payments Vault in Washington, D.C., where government officials from Canada, Mexico and the United States gathered to celebrate trilateral collaboration and the unifying power of sport at the Visa FIFA World Cup 26™ Reception.



“The FIFA World Cup 26™ is a moment of pride and possibility for our region. From Pakistan, where the official match ball is being crafted with world-class precision, to Jordan, celebrating its historic first qualification, the North Africa, Levant & Pakistan region is deeply woven into the fabric of this tournament. At Visa, we’re not just connecting fans to football — we’re empowering communities, entrepreneurs, and small businesses to thrive on the global stage. This is our time to shine,” commented Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for North Africa, Levant and Pakistan at Visa.

Empowering Fans

From September 10-19, fans with a Visa card, including Visa Credit, Visa Debit and reloadable Visa prepaid cards, can apply to enter the Visa Presale Draw – a randomized selection process that gives selected entrants the chance to purchase tickets before general ticket sales open. Interested cardholders will need a FIFA ID to participate in the Visa Presale Draw and are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/tickets today to create their ID, if they don’t already have one. Those chosen to purchase tickets through the Visa Presale Draw will be notified by email starting no earlier than September 30 and given a dedicated time slot in October to purchase available tickets on a first come, first served basis. As the official payment method for FIFA ticketing, Visa will be the exclusive payment method accepted during the presale purchase window. Learn more about the Visa Presale Draw here.

“Excitement for the FIFA World Cup 26 is building fast, and 10 September is a date every football fan should have marked in their calendar,” said FIFA Chief Business Officer Romy Gai. “We’re delighted to once again partner with Visa to give fans the very first opportunity to apply for a place at the greatest show on earth. A ticket to the FIFA World Cup™ isn’t just a ticket—it’s a gateway to the most inclusive and spectacular tournament in our history. Everyone will want to be part of this moment, so make sure you’ve created your FIFA ID and have your Visa card ready.”

Uplifting Communities and Small Businesses

As Visa cardholders from around the world apply to secure exclusive ticket access for the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Visa also wants to help businesses get ready to make the most of the moment. By sharing trends and expertise, Visa will help empower local businesses, especially in host cities – from street vendors in Mexico City to boutiques in Kansas City, or a local bakery in Vancouver– so they can capitalize on World Cup tourism and turn tournament fanfare into lasting economic growth. More details on these programs will be shared as the match draw approaches.

A Tournament Like No Other

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ promises to be record-breaking: 48 teams, 104 matches over 39 days in 16 iconic host cities and will be the first ever tri-country hosted games across North America. With nearly 20 years of partnership with FIFA, Visa and FIFA continue to innovate and expand access for fans, business owners and communities alike.

