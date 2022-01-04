Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Livening up the jazz scene in Dubai, Raffles the Palm Dubai introduces SOLA Jazz Lounge at the luxurious beachfront hotel. Presenting a variety of tunes ranging from soulful jazz, to funk and Latin Music, SOLA is sure to be every jazz lover’s paradise to unwind and finish off the day whilst jamming to classic favorites and enjoying a delicious selection of finger-foods and cocktails.

The relaxed jazz lounge showcases an intimate ambience presenting state-of-the-art live entertainment for passionate music enthusiasts. Open from 5:00 pm to 3:00 am, five days a week, SOLA will offer a rotation of talented musical artists from Tuesday to Saturday, captivating guests with gypsy jazz acts and Latin music filled evenings. Duos and trios will perform on the weekdays, with the honor of popular artist Claudia Patrice, performing soul, jazz and Motown on Tuesdays, Nutella Riot Trio performing gypsy jazz on Wednesdays and Carrie Gibson’s Nuvo 5-piece funky jazz act on Thursdays. JR Trio will feature a different guest every week for their Latin jazz act on Fridays, and Henrick Solera Duo will showcase their vocals and talent in keys on Saturdays.

SOLA’s signature sling cocktail is the first signature sling that can be enjoyed with or without spirits, while holding the integrity of its flavors. Unlike the original Singapore Sling, this is the first to use aquafaba to achieve the unique micro foam on top, making it enticing for vegan guests. The cocktail version is stirred in with Sipsmith and features rich spices from the roots of Middle East, such as cloves, cinnamon, saffron and coriander, blended using a unique French cooking method called sous-vide. Naturally sweetened with acacia honey, it is the perfect balance between spicy, sweet, and sour flavors. Other menu items include delicious finger-foods such as Crispy Fried Squid in aromatic panko with jalapeno and spicy mayo, Rock Shrimp Tempura with togarashi and black truffle vinaigrette and Black Cod and Prawn Gyoza, torched otoro and den miso sauce.

SOLA is expertly managed by award-winning bartender, Zlato Kihler. Pursuing his passion of bartending since 2008, his ambitious is to instate SOLA as an elevated culinary and crafted experience, reflected in the innovative cocktails made from noteworthy methods. Zlato believes in traditional hand-crafted techniques to indulge the guests in an unforgettable dining affair.

