Dubai : Radisson Blu Hotel and Park Inn have announced the appointment of Phil Roberts as the new Cluster Director of Operations across two properties in Dubai. Phil’s appointment marks a continued commitment to delivering excellence and driving growth across the group’s Middle East portfolio.

Phil holds an impressive resume with over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry charting a progression from Head Chef to Operations Manager in premium UK-based hotels. Since beginning his second term within the Radisson family in 2020 as Director of Food and Beverage for Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, Phil has demonstrated a dedication to outstanding management of five food and beverage outlets, all kitchen operations, and significant outside catering opportunities including Dhow catering, EXPO 2020 Pavilion Catering, Local office and high-end villa catering.

As Cluster Director of Operations at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn By Radisson, Dubai Motor City, Phil will be responsible for directing strategy across both properties to deliver continued excellence and development in all operational aspects of the business. He will lead operations teams to exceed expectations at all levels and work closely with supply partners to set and deliver goals that help position the brand at the forefront of the region’s hospitality sector.

“I am delighted to see Phill step up from Director of Food and Beverage to Cluster Director of Operations at our Media City and Motor City properties. Over the previous 18 months, he has proven himself to be a passionate and diligent leader and a true asset to our brand. He has earned the respect of his teams and the wider business with his ongoing pursuit of excellence and I am confident he will continue to drive outstanding performance across all our operations.” said James Berry, Cluster General Manager at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn By Radisson, Dubai Motor City

“I feel privileged to be granted the opportunity to design and direct the strategy for, and delivery of, operations at these two fantastic hotels for the Radisson brand. Since rejoining the company in 2020, I have thoroughly enjoyed playing a key role in providing outstanding customer care and helping to make the Radisson properties a consistently excellent choice for visitors to the incredible city of Dubai. I am excited to work with what I believe are some of the best teams in the industry and help bring Radisson’s already fantastic offering to the next level.” said Phil Roberts, Cluster Director of Operations, Radisson Blu and Park Inn.

Phil Roberts began his career as Executive Head Chef at Bolton Moat House Hotel at the age of 21 and was quickly recruited by Radisson to work for four years in the same role at Park Inn Hotel, Northampton, and Park Inn Hotel, Telford. He continued to progress through roles at several well respected UK hospitality outlets before rejoining Radisson in September 2020. He has experience implementing vital new processes and overseeing large scale refurbishment and repositioning projects. The combination of skills he has developed throughout his career make him the ideal choice to be Radisson’s new Cluster Manager of Operations in Dubai.

Phil will be based at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, and Park Inn By Radisson, Dubai Motor City.

-Ends-

RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 550 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol.

More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

MERIMA ALLEN, Cluster Head of PR & Marketing

merima.allen@radissonhotels.com | www.radissonhotels.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022