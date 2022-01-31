Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced the launch of limited edition FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa Signature Credit Card, Visa Debit Card, and Visa Prepaid Card to celebrate the historic sporting event with its customers.

In anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, and reinforcing its commitment to the local community, QIB partnered with Visa to provide its customers with exclusive cards offering exciting rewards and promotions for a seamless and rewarding banking experience. As one of the largest banks in Qatar, QIB continues to elevate its customers experience offering exclusive advantages to its Visa cardholders.

The Visa Signature Credit Cards offer free unlimited access to over 1,000 airport lounges across the world, discounts at premium hotels and restaurants, and the ability to earn Absher points on spends while customers have the option to pay a minimum of 5% of outstanding purchases and cash withdrawals. Furthermore, Visa Signature cardholders can benefit from free insurance coverage for travel, purchase protection and extended warranty.

Visa Debit cardholders can earn Absher Rewards points online and international spends while Visa Prepaid cardholders have the flexibility of loading any amount between QAR 200 to QAR 25,000, in real time via Mobile Banking or Internet Banking.

Throughout 2022, customers can apply instantly for the limited edition FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Visa cards through the award winning QIB Mobile App for a chance to be part of monthly promotions to win exciting prizing related to this event.

Commenting on the launch of the limited edition cards, Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group said: “We are proud to partner with Visa to be part of this milestone for the State of Qatar and to offer our customers a unique experience and valuable rewards, courtesy of Visa, while sharing the passion for sports and football. Over the past years, we have been working hard to digitize our products to enhance the experience of our customers. Our strategic partnership with Visa and the launch of the limited edition cards, is another testament to QIB’s position as the leading digital bank offering secure and convenient digital payments.”

Dr. Sudheer Nair, Visa’s Country Manager for Qatar, said: “As Qatar is preparing to host the world's biggest football tournament, we are proud to partner with one of Qatar’s leading financial institutions to offer football fans access to the digital economy through secure and rewarding digital payment solutions. The cards are also contactless enabled for quick and easy payments in store. For travelers, these Visa cards also promise the peace of mind of worldwide acceptance at our 70 million merchant partner locations. We are delighted to bring these new Visa cards to Qatar and support QIB’s efforts to promote digital commerce in the country.”

QIB’s award-winning Mobile App gives full control to customers to open new or additional accounts and get the Visa limited edition cards or replace their existing cards with the new ones in a safe and secure manner.

