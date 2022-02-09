PHOTO
Dubai – Since opening its doors to visitors from around the globe on October 1st 2021, the Qatar Pavilion has received over 800,000 visitors.
Located within the Sustainability District, the Qatar Pavilion houses two main galleries of exhibition spaces that provide visitors with the opportunity to explore Qatar’s past, present, and future through visual arts, sound effects, and music. Reflecting the beauty and culture of the nation, the Qatar Pavilion uses architectural spaces to communicate the story of Qatar – blending heritage and culture with advanced modern technologies.
Offering a deeply immersive audio-visual experience, the pavilion features a wrap-around projection screen and six illusion mirror totems displaying six key themes that represent Qatar’s story. Visitors are also invited to enjoy six illusion showcases that bring objects inside the pavilion to life. Situated between Gallery 1 and Gallery 2, the pavilion’s key exhibit is inspired by the overarching theme of “Bringing the World Together” and was built to commemorate Qatar stadiums as the upcoming venues for the FIFA World Cup 2022™.
Mr. Nasser bin Mohammed Almuhannadi, General Commissioner, Qatar Pavilion, said: “We are proud to have welcomed over 800,000 visitors to the Qatar Pavilion since the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai. Inaugurated under the slogan, ‘Qatar: The Future is Now,’ the pavilion tells the story of Qatar’s rich heritage, underlined by our pioneering hope and vision of its future. Represented architecturally by elements at the core of the national emblem of Qatar, the pavilion invites visitors on a journey that moves from peacefulness to heightened emotion, from the personal to the global, and from the conceptual to the concrete. We are pleased to host people from all corners of the globe at the Qatar Pavilion and look forward to welcoming more visitors throughout the duration of EXPO 2020 Dubai.”
In December 2021, the Qatar Pavilion honoured the 500,00th visitor to the Qatar Pavilion with two business class airline tickets to Qatar. The winner received the opportunity to travel aboard Qatar Airways, voted the World’s Best Airline for the sixth time at the 2021 World Airline Awards.
Designed by globally renowned architect, Santiago Calatrava, the Qatar Pavilion draws inspiration from the four elements presented in the Coat of Arms of Qatar, encompassing two crossed and curved swords, a Dhow, and an island with two palm trees.
