Through Zulal’s Visiting Practitioner Programme, the wellness resort aims to tap into the expertise of world-renowned health practitioners to enhance its wellness offering for in-house guests

Doha, Qatar: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the region’s largest wellness resort, and the world's first to feature Traditional Arabic & Islamic Medicine (TAIM) and holistic wellness, is hosting two visiting international holistic practioners for the month of May as part of its exclusive practitioners-in-residence programme for 2022.

This unique programme offers guests the opportunity to benefit from the skills and knowledge of some of the most acclaimed health experts from around the world. Visting practitioners also bring a fresh perspective and new capabilities to guide and inspire resident practitioners. This month, Zulal is hosting two renonwed names in the world of holistic healing arts; Phil Davies and Rajeshwari Amol Nerukar.

Phil Davies has been assisting people on their healing and spiritual journeys for the past 22 years, a role, which took him on a journey around the world. His travels helped in expanding his skillset and introduced him to some of the most dedicated healers and visionaries. Phil specialises in Vibrational Attunement Therapy, a non-intrusive, non-obtrusive, energy therapy that facilitates change, whilst dramatically speeding up the healing process. Each session increases vibrational frequency and light quotient, thus helping people create a stronger connection with their inner selves.

Phil also specialises in Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT), an emotional, needle free version of acupuncture that is based on new discoveries regarding the connection between the subtle energies in people’s bodies, their emotions, and their health. EFT has been reported successful across a range of emotional, health and performance issues, such as chronic pains, anger, depression, chronic fatigue, traumatic experiences, weight loss, eating disorders, relationship issues, fear, anxiety, insomnia, panic attacks, migraines, headaches and allergies. EFT works by unblocking the energy meridians in a human body and balances the disturbed ones by gently tapping on key meridian points on the head, torso and hands, without the need for traditional acupuncture needles.

Zulal Wellness Resort will also be hosting Rajeshwari Amol Nerukar, a Physical Therapy practitioner since 2004 and an energy healer since 2009. Nerukar’s interest in various healing energy work led her to become a Reiki master and advanced healing practitioner.

Rajeshwari is an expert in Chakra Healing, which releases the body’s energy centers to stimulate healing and combat negative energy and stress. She is also proficient in a range of healing therapies, such as Prana, an ancient healing system to heal the mood, body, and spirit; Abhyanga, a traditional Indian massage using a combination of soothing and symmetrical long strokes to regulate the circulatory and nervous system; and Asian Sound Healing, which uses Tibetan singing bowls to harmonise and allow deep relaxation of both sides of the brain.

Rajeshwari also possesses profound skill and knowledge in Sound Bath Meditation, which allows the overlapping vibrations of the Tibetan singing bowls to ease the senses, as well as the Asian Bodywork massage therapy, a massage technique that’s mainly used to treat musculoskeletal issues, such as strains and sports injuries. She has also mastered Kati Vasti, an ancient treatment technique that focuses specially on treating discomfort relating to the back, such as chronic tension, a prolapsed disk or sciatica. The treatment also benefits hypertension, cardiac related conditions and fertility.

Sandie Johannessen, Zulal’s Director of Health and Wellness, said “We are honoured to host Phil and Rajeshwari at Zulal Wellness Resort. We believe that their wealth of knowledge and broad range of healing teachniques will greatly enhance our guests’ wellness journey and make their experience at Zulal even more exclusive. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with more top wellness practicioners from around the world to expand our range of treatments as part of our commitment to become the number one holistic health and wellness resort in Qatar and the Middle East.”

Sessions are available throughout this month for guests booking their stay at Zulal Wellness Resort, including one-night stays. To learn more about the upcoming practitioners and their inspiring biographies, visit https://www.zulal.com/visiting-health-practitioners/.

Zulal Wellness Resort is managed by Chiva-Som, a globally acclaimed pioneer in wellness and lifestyle transformation with 26 years’ experience honed at its flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand.

