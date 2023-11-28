Muscat:– Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has announced the appointment of Zahra Abdulamir Saied as its Acting Chief Risk Officer, effective from 1 February 2024. The bank’s dedication to nurturing and promoting talent, particularly women, is evident in her rise, fostering a pipeline of female leaders within the organization. OAB focuses on developing local talents and providing better career development opportunities for its employees.

A promotion from Zahra’s previous role with OAB as AGM – Head of Credit Review, a post that she had held since November last year. In that role, she demonstrated exceptional skills in overseeing and ensuring the quality of proposals for existing and new credit facilities, identifying and communicating credit risks, as well as managing elements in her department such as workforce planning, hiring and training. Her new role will allow her to further utilize her expertise and experience to lead the risk management team and drive the department’s success.

Essam Al Busaidi, Head of Human Resources Division of Oman Arab Bank, said: “Zahra’s appointment is a testament to our commitment to nurturing and promoting talent internally. We are proud to have a strong representation of leaders in vital roles across our departments, and we believe that diversity and inclusivity are key to our success. Zahra’s extensive experience and expertise in risk management will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and evolve as a bank. We congratulate Zahra on her appointment and look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Zahra has been appointed to take over the responsibilities of Amith Singh, who has served as the bank’s Chief Risk Officer for almost 2 years. Amith's tenure has left an indelible mark on the organization. OAB extends its gratitude for his dedication and contribution towards the bank.

As the first Omani woman to be certified in Financial Risk Management (FRM) from GARP, Zahra brings her expert knowledge in the field to her new role. Prior to joining OAB, Zahra gained more than 12 years of experience in the field of risk management. Holding various roles in risk management including Head of Risk Analytics.

OAB is committed to investing in the development of its employees to their full potential within the bank, based on performance, ability, and equal opportunities for advancement.

-Ends-

