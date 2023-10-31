Global – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has today announced appointing Ms. Pavlina Zinonos as Senior Customer Support Manager, which demonstrates the global multi-asset broker’s commitment to providing excellent assistance to its clients and partners.

Pavlina Zinonos is a seasoned professional known for her consistent performance throughout her career. With more than 15 years of industry experience, she brings her wealth of expertise to this vital role.

Her deep industry knowledge and proven track record make her the ideal choice to lead the customer support operations at multi-award winning broker.

Pavlina is excited about her role at XS.com and has stated her commitment to adding value to the company.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the XS Group, an organization that shares my values of transparency and excellence in customer support. I see a strong alignment between my personal values and XS.com's mission to provide exceptional service and support to our clients. I look forward to working closely with the team and contributing to the company's commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences."

As the newly appointed Senior Customer Support Manager, Pavlina will lead and manage a team of dedicated professionals responsible for providing top-notch customer support.

Her collaborative approach will strengthen relationships between various departments, ensuring that clients enjoy seamless interactions and top-tier service. Under her leadership, XS.com is well positioned to continue its success, achieving new milestones in client satisfaction and support.

Mr. Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at XS.com, expressed his excitement about the appointment of Pavlina Zinonos.

"We are proud to appoint Pavlina Zinonos as our Senior Customer Support Manager. With her extensive industry knowledge and an impressive career history, we are confident that Pavlina will bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to our customer support operations. We eagerly anticipate working closely with her to elevate our service quality and ensure our clients receive the best support possible."

In this appointment, XS.com reinforces its unwavering commitment to enhancing the client experience and strengthening the company's dedication to transparency and excellence in customer support. As Pavlina Zinonos takes the helm as the Senior Customer Support Manager, the future promises a continued focus on delivering exceptional value to clients and achieving even greater levels of customer satisfaction. XS.com looks forward to the positive impact Pavlina will bring to the team and the outstanding support she will provide to clients worldwide.

