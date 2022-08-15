The partnership with the celebrated Arab media personality and entrepreneur will help break new ground and drive awareness about blockchain technologies in the Arabic-speaking community



Key Highlights:

- Popular TV figure, Communication Advisor, Entrepreneur and Arab media celebrity, Wissam Breidy, is partnering with Crypto Oasis to further Web3 adoption in the Arabic-speaking community

- Wissam will also be an initiator of the Crypto Oasis arte community, aiming to increase awareness in the NFT and Metaverse domain

- The alliance will foster larger adoption in the Arab-speaking sector

DUBAI, UAE - (ACN Newswire) - Lebanese media figure, communication advisor, and strategy-led business developer, Wissam Breidy, has entered into a strategic partnership with Crypto Oasis to empower the region with education and knowledge on blockchain and Web3, while increasing adoption and engagement. Breidy will use his credibility as a popular and accomplished celebrity to help publicize the inherent potential of these disruptive products.

As an Arab cultural icon, Breidy is the new ambassador for blockchain and Web3 for Crypto Oasis, the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystem in the world. As one of the most entertaining Arab TV show hosts in the recent era, Wissam Breidy will bring relevance and relatability as Crypto Oasis looks to scale blockchain and Web3 adoption in the region.



With a proven track-record in corporate communication, multimedia offerings, global TV formats, local premium content, and interruptive CSR campaigns, Breidy works on accelerating the growth of businesses by creating brand equity. He is a visionary who is passionate about helping companies find their best possible place in the market regardless of the complexity.



Wissam's influence is far-reaching and this partnership with Crypto Oasis aligns with his belief in the disruptive and transformational power of blockchain. He is very passionate about decentralized technology and is committed to creating awareness within the Arab World. "The Future of the Internet has arrived. Web3, NFTs, and Metaverse are our tools for Universal State Layers with Open Gates. Embrace it --don't be late!," Breidy says.



"We are delighted to welcome Wissam Breidy on board as our new strategic partner," commented Ralf Glabischnig, founder of Crypto Oasis. "With Wissam's strong industry knowledge and outreach, we expect this partnership to help educate the wider Arab Community on Web3 and blockchain technology and tap into something that hasn't been explored before. We are also looking forward to working with him as an initiator for arte, and to build meaningful connections, educate and inform the market about the ever-growing and evolving ecosystem."



As a strategic advisor to Crypto Oasis, Wissam will promote the adoption of blockchain and ease out the complexities of the metaverse to make people more familiar with these seemingly tangled digital landscapes for the Arabic speaking population.



For arte, the Web3 Meta-Community by Crypto Oasis, Wissam will help bring together Web3 communities and individuals worldwide to create an environment that enables individuals in the art, NFT and Metaverse area to engage and interact continuously and effortlessly. arte is a global platform focused on creativity, community-building and entrepreneurship in the Web3 space. It aims to bring changemakers in art and technology to discuss the future of digital assets and the metaverse. arte intends to work on educating the wider public on blockchain technologies and Wissam will be a major contributor in the success of the initiative.



Crypto Oasis' is a comprehensive ecosystem that is championing mainstream adoption through education, collaboration and news. It has the platform that new entrants in the crypto market need to learn more about decentralized technologies, broadcast their creativity, and keenly pursue various digital asset opportunities. This exciting partnership is in line with Crypto Oasis' Vision of growing the ecosystem and maintaining its position as the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystem in the world.



About arte



arte by Crypto Oasis brings together Web3 communities and individuals worldwide to create an environment that enables individuals in the art and technology worlds to engage and interact effortlessly. It is a community hub for all things related to Web3, NFT and Metaverse and offers a foundation and platform for local and international communities and individuals to come together to collaborate, create and connect. https://arte.community



About Crypto Oasis



The Crypto Oasis is a Middle East-focused blockchain ecosystem supported by initiators of the Crypto Valley Switzerland. The core elements needed for its development are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Education & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis' vision is to be one of the leading blockchain ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing, with more than 1,100 organizations in the UAE alone. The forecast is to identify over 1,500 established organizations across the region by the end of 2022. www.cryptooasis.ae



