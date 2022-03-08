Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the appointment of Turki Bin Nader as General Manager and Country Head for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), one of Wipro’s key focus markets in the Middle East region.

Turki will focus on Wipro’s vision for business growth, revenue expansion, client and influencer relationships, talent development and brand building in the region. He will also strengthen Wipro’s presence across the key industry sectors in KSA through strategic transformational engagements.

Turki is an industry veteran with over two decades of experience in technology-led market development initiatives across various industry sectors in the Middle East. He has a strong track record of leading large digital transformation programs and building high-performing teams. Prior to joining Wipro, Turki was the Regional Head for Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain at Tech Mahindra. He has held various leadership roles in Saudi Markets across enterprises like Saudi Aramco, Saudi Telecom and Saudi Arabia Transportation company (SAPTCO).

“I am pleased to welcome Turki Bin Nader as the General Manager and Country Head of Wipro’s business in KSA. This region is a strategic focus market for us. I am confident that Turki’s leadership and deep understanding of the market will help us meet the growing demands for digital transformation solutions, drive innovation and accelerate our clients’ success,” said Mohammed Areff, Country Head and Managing Director, Middle East, Wipro Limited.

“I am excited to join Wipro at a time when the company is strengthening its leadership in the Middle East and setting new benchmarks in technology and innovation through marquee client engagements. Wipro’s strong commitment and alignment to the Saudi Vision 2030 has been a key driver for its growth in the kingdom. I am truly appreciative of the investments that Wipro has made in KSA over the years, especially, our joint venture with Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University to establish the Women’s Business Park in Riyadh. I look forward to leading Wipro's regional expansion as we continue to amplify our investments to be a game-changer in the Saudi IT+ITES industry,” said Turki Bin Nader.

Turki holds a Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Miami, Florida, USA. He also holds distinguished certifications in the fields of ICT, Leadership and Strategic Planning. He is based in Riyadh.

Wipro’s presence in the Middle East region spans over two decades now. Through these years, the company has collaborated with several leading public and private sector enterprises in UAE and KSA as a strategic partner in their digital transformation journeys. Recognizing the region’s enormous growth potential, Wipro has been investing in various technology development initiatives, building local presence with a diverse and tech-savvy workforce, establishing strategic partnerships and setting up innovation hubs and offices in key economic zones. Specifically, KSA (where Wipro operates as ‘Wipro Arabia Limited’) is a top priority for technology investments and talent development – to align with the KSA Vision 2030, and contribute to the in-Kingdom Total Value Add (iKTVA) program through focused localization activities.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 220,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.