DUBAI – Western Union today announced the appointment of Nicolas Levi as Regional Vice President, Middle East, Pakistan & Afghanistan to lead its operations in the region. His appointment comes as the Company continues to expand its retail and digital presence across MEPA, including through a series of strategic partnerships with top regional finance and fintech market players.

“With his wide experience in mobile banking and digital wallets, as well as in several key markets in the region, Nicolas is the right leader to ensure that we make the most of our strategic partnerships and offer our partners and customers a truly omni-channel, premium experience in a largely digital environment,” said Giovanni Angelini, Western Union’s President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. “His proven track record in driving operational excellence and business growth will help us tap into the region's dynamic market potential, expand our offerings, and deliver truly innovative solutions.”

Levi brings 20 years of experience to his new role, spanning the fintech, telecom and financial services sectors, with a strong leadership and growth track record in digital finance. He joined Western Union last August, as Vice President, Digital, MEPA, from duPay, a subsidiary of du Telecom in the UAE, where he served as CEO. Prior to that he served as CEO for Inwi Money in North Africa, and in positions of increasing seniority at Orange Money and Orange France.

“I’m delighted to join Western Union at such a pivotal time for the company,” said Levi. “As a leader, I have always prioritized new ways of thinking and innovating – and making a meaningful difference. This is why I am honored to now been part of the Western Union family and truly excited to be contributing to our company’s evolution into a true omni-channel organization. Working with our dedicated regional team and with our valued partners across the Middle East, we will continue to deliver solutions that put the customers first and add real value to their lives.”.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is committed to helping people around the world who aspire to build financial futures for themselves, their loved ones and their communities. Our leading cross-border, cross-currency money movement, payments and digital financial services empower consumers, businesses, financial institutions and governments—across more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies—to connect with billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a global footprint of hundreds of thousands of retail locations. Our goal is to offer accessible financial services that help people and communities prosper.