DUBAI, UAE – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced the creation of a new role to drive the growth of its Comstor line of business across the Middle East and Africa.

Dubai-based Renton D’Souza, a key leader with Westcon-Comstor for the past 16 years, will take on the role of Vice President for Comstor Middle East and Africa (MEA), consolidating the Comstor go-to-market strategy and creating new growth opportunities for its partners across the region.

With global revenue of US $3.42 billion in FY23, Westcon-Comstor connects the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of technology resellers, systems integrators and service providers.

Comstor is the world’s largest Cisco-exclusive distributor and, within the MEA region, also works with affinity vendors, delivering a range of value-added services to its partners to enable them to accelerate their growth.

“It’s a privilege to be stepping into this new role at such an exciting time for Comstor and our partners,” said Renton. “My aim is to ensure that more of our partners across the region experience the benefits of our vendors’ cross-architecture solutions wrapped in Comstor’s award-winning channel services and support offerings.”

“Renton is a fantastic professional and leader who knows the Comstor business inside out,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, and Global CTO at Westcon-Comstor. “In his new role he will enable us to grow market share and build even deeper relationships with our strategic vendors, as well as identifying further opportunities for expansion in key markets. I have every confidence he will be a huge success.”

About Westcon-Comstor

