Dubai, UAE – Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, the luxurious resort with panoramic views overlooking the Arabian Gulf is pleased to announce the appointment of Burcu Betoner as the property’s new Commercial Director.

Burcu brings a wealth of hospitality industry experience, with a career of 21 years, to the luxury resort. Her expertise spans a diverse portfolio of luxury hotel brands and includes work in prominent cities across Turkey, Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates. In this new role, Burcu will spearhead activities such as overseeing sales, marketing, and revenue strategies, emphasising driving revenue growth, and enhancing overall guest satisfaction at the property.

Prior to joining Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Burcu was the Group Commercial Director at The Heart of Europe Hotels, where she oversaw 20 luxury hotels. Her first foray in the industry was as a Sales Trainee at the Ritz-Carlton, Istanbul in 2004. Since then, she rose through the ranks with her outstanding track record, and held various leadership roles with brands like Hilton Worldwide, Kempinski AG, Deutsche Hospitality, Hyatt Hotels, and Emaar Hospitality, among others.

“We are thrilled to have Burcu join our team, her appointment adds great value to our team with her deep understanding of the industry and our target market. Her invaluable experience and strategic vision for the resort makes her the ideal fit to lead our commercial team,” General Manager, David Wilson said.

The Turkish professional is a member of the Tourism and Hotel Management’s Advisory Board of Bilkent University, where she was awarded degree in Tourism and Hotel Management in 2005. On her new appointment, Burcu said: “It’s an honour and privilege to be part of the team at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Looking ahead, the team and I will work together to further enhance the property’s reputation as a leading luxury resort, and in turn, continue promoting Dubai’s prominence as a world-class destination for wellness and relaxation.”

Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah is nestled upon the on crescent island of the world-renowned Palm Jumeirah. The luxury resort offers 319 elegant rooms and suites, overlooking the Arabian Gulf and iconic Dubai skyline. The beachfront property is also home to six restaurants and bars, event and banqueting spaces, a kids club, a spa, 200-metre private beachfront, and a wealth of other amenities.

For media information, please contact:

Action Global Communications

Email: waldorfpalm@actionprgroup.com

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of 35 iconic properties that create a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to sincerely elegant service, one-of-a kind experiences and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, the famous Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on X and Instagram.

