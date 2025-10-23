DUBAI, UAE,/PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global leader in digital business strategy, product, and platform engineering, today announced the appointment of Harpreet Arora as the new head of its business for the UK, Europe, and the Middle East markets. Mr. Arora will be responsible for defining and accelerating Virtusa's market expansion strategy and driving strategic client engagement across these key geographies.

Mr. Arora is a globally recognized leader in banking and financial services consulting, with over twenty-five years of international leadership experience in technology and consulting across various geographies and industries. He is known for consistently driving growth, large-scale business transformation, and strategic value within global enterprises.

"We are delighted to welcome Harpreet to the Virtusa leadership team. His deep expertise in technology-led consulting, coupled with a proven track record of orchestrating complex acquisitions and driving growth in competitive global technology services markets, makes him the ideal leader to spearhead our growth in these critical markets," said Nitesh Banga, President and Chief Executive Officer, Virtusa. "Harpreet's vision will be instrumental as we look to expand our footprint and deepen our value proposition to clients in high-potential regions."

Prior to joining Virtusa, Mr. Arora held several senior leadership roles at Wipro Limited. Most recently, he led Wipro's Europe Consulting business and previously headed the Global Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Consulting portfolio from 2018 to 2024. During this tenure, he played a crucial role in leading the business team for the Capco acquisition and was responsible for driving business value creation across Wipro's acquired entities.

Before Wipro, Mr. Arora spent a decade with Infosys, driving P&L growth within the Financial Services business in Europe. His earlier career includes strategic client relationship management roles at Ernst & Young (London) and corporate banking roles at Citigroup and ICICI.

"I am excited to join Virtusa, a purpose-driven company with a strong focus on digital engineering and AI-led client-centric innovation," said Harpreet Arora, Head of UK, Europe & Middle East, Virtusa. "This is a pivotal time for the technology services industry, and I look forward to leading our growth in strategic markets across the UK, Europe, and the Middle East."

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

Media Contact:

Paul Lesinski Edelman (971) 226-5299 paul.lesinski@edelman.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956449/virtusa_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Virtusa Corporation

CONTACT: Paul Lesinski Edelman (971) 226-5299