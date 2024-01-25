Like Digital & Partners, an award-winning digital transformation agency with a global presence, is delighted to announce the appointment of Victor Khayat as Account Director in the agency’s fast-growing Dubai office.

An experienced account director and self-described CX evangelist, Khayat will help drive business development, account management, strategy, and digital transformation for Like Digital & Partners’ suite of luxury clients. Drawing on a decade of experience in sales, Khayat brings a wealth of expertise in technology and composable commerce to the fore, aligning with Like Digital & Partners vision for the future of e-commerce, grounded in cutting-edge digital solutions.

Khayat’s responsibilities at Like Digital & Partners include identifying new opportunities for growth, maintaining and expanding the technological partnership ecosystem, continuing to build the brand’s enviable client portfolio, advising regional customers on digital roadmap and technological landscape for ecommerce and marketing technologies and strengthening the position of the agency as a global leader in digital transformation.

His distinguished career encompasses key sales roles in Europe and the Middle East, including Business Development Manager at Akinon, and Business Development Representative ­for Salesforce’s Commerce Cloud in MENA and the GCC. Throughout his career, Khayat has continued to expand his expertise and knowledge base, undertaking a Master of Science – Marketing, at ESA Business School.

Commenting on the appointment, Karl Escritt, CEO at Like Digital & Partners, said, “We are delighted to welcome Victor to our team. His growth mindset, passion for development, commitment to excellence and in-depth knowledge of latest e-commerce advancements will bring exceptional expertise to our fast-growing portfolio, opening unrivalled opportunities for our agency and our client base.”

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Like Digital & Partners, Victor Khayat said, “I am thrilled to join Like Digital & Partners in a role that will enable me to contribute to the agency’s continued growth and success. With a passion for understanding and solving critical challenges, and a dedication to delivering the ultimate in CX and composable commerce, I feel a strong affinity with Like Digital & Partners and their vision for the future of digital transformation.”

With offices in Dubai, London, Paris, and the forthcoming addition of an office in Riyadh, Like Digital & Partners continues to fortify its team and lead the charge in driving digital innovation and excellence on a global scale.

