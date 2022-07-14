Dubai / Mumbai: VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, appointed Sukanya Chakraborty as the Chief Communication Officer.

With the company entering a new growth chapter and under new ownership, Sukanya will bolster brand advocacy and reputation management through the 360-degree global communication mandate of the organisation.

Sukanya joined VFS Global in 2018 as Head of Corporate Communications & CSR. She has been in different communications and marketing roles in global organisations before joining VFS Global. In her 23+ years of experience, she worked extensively on building B2B & B2C communication strategies and integrated campaigns focused on building an offline and online presence, creating narratives to enhance corporate reputation and brand perception.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 65 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,500 Application Centres in 143 countries. The company has processed over 243 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for their investors, the companies in which they invest, and the communities in which they work. Blackstone’s USD 915 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.

