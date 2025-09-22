Verve Interior Design & Build has announced the appointment of Kevin Mashford as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kevin brings more than 25 years of international experience in the interior design and fit-out sector, having held senior leadership and strategic management roles with leading firms in the UAE and the UK.

Since launching in 2017, Verve has established a strong reputation for delivering innovative, functional spaces that reflect each client’s individuality. Recent projects include Epson Middle East’s Innovation Centre and cutting-edge offices for Huspy and Espace Real Estate.

Commenting on his new role, Kevin Mashford, CEO, Verve Interior Design & Build, said: “Over the past eight years, Verve has evolved into a business ready to take on its next stage of expansion. Bringing in additional senior-level expertise was the natural step to maximise its market position and realise its plans. I immediately identified with where the company is today and what’s needed to help drive it forward. The UAE design and build sector is an exciting landscape for a company of Verve’s calibre, and we are aligning our growth with raising quality standards across every part of the business.

“What also excited me about Verve is its culture. This is a company where people genuinely enjoy what they do, take pride in their work, and feel connected to the brand. When the owners of a business have that mindset, it is an easy decision to come on board.”

Azeem Mirza, Founder and Managing Director of Verve Interior Design & Build, added: “We appreciated Kevin’s extensive experience in design and build, but just as importantly, we wanted a CEO who shared our philosophy as a business. Verve is a forward-thinking company built on the strength of its people, and Kevin is helping to shape those teams and lead us on the next stage. We’re delighted he has joined, and his impact is already being felt across the business.”

With a talented team of architects, designers and project managers, Verve provides end-to-end design and fit-out solutions from concept development to final execution. The firm specialises in multiple sectors, including commercial workplace, automotive, and hospitality.