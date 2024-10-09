DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, has announced the appointment of Mena Migally as the new Regional Vice President of Eastern Europe, Middle East and English-speaking Africa (EMEA East). Migally will spearhead Veeam’s business operations and growth strategies across the region.

With over 20 years of experience in the IT industry, Migally has held key sales and leadership roles at Lenovo, IBM, and, most recently, Riverbed Technology. He also serves as an Executive Member at Pavilion, an international community of executive go-to-market leaders from the world's fastest-growing companies. Based in Dubai, Migally brings extensive business development, marketing, sales leadership, and general management expertise to Veeam, aiming to support customers and partners throughout the EMEA East region.

“In a digital world, the rising incidence of sophisticated cyberattacks, particularly ransomware, means that organizations face significant disruption and financial loss,” said Migally. “As the #1 global leader in data resilience, Veeam enables data security, recovery, and freedom. Veeam’s relentless innovation in data and cyber resilience drew me to the company. I’m excited about the opportunity to support our customers in EMEA East, ensuring their businesses always remain resilient and operational.”

Migally will lead Veeam’s growth strategy in the EMEA East region, focusing on cybersecurity, digital transformation, and hybrid cloud adoption.

“Migally is an accomplished leader with a track record of driving business growth and value,” commented Tim Pfaelzer, General Manager and Senior Vice President (SVP) of EMEA at Veeam. “His involvement in numerous digital transformation projects has given him key insights into the unique challenges our customers face. Migally's leadership will be instrumental as we seize market opportunities where data resilience is paramount. We believe he is the perfect candidate to guide our team and continue Veeam’s high growth trajectory in the region.”

Veeam currently supports over 550,000 organizations in more than 150 countries worldwide in achieving enterprise-grade data resilience. The company has been recognized the eight consecutive time as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions[i] and is the #1 global provider in IDC’s latest Semiannual Software Tracker, 2023H2 for Data Replication & Protection software[ii].

