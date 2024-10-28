Dubai, UAE: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in hospitality management with over 30 years of luxury expertise, has appointed Alban Mabille de Poncheville as the Head of Business Development for the Middle East and Africa,. Alban brings a wealth of experience in the hospitality and real estate sectors, with a proven track record of successfully expanding market presence and driving growth strategies.

Before joining UHM, Alban held the position of Group Director of Development for EMEA at Rove Hotels in Dubai. Alban also served as Director of Development for North Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, where he played a key role in growing the brand across Egypt and Morocco. His leadership was essential in crafting and executing strategies to double the brand’s regional presence. He brings expertise in financial modelling, risk management, and forming strategic partnerships to achieve ambitious business objectives.

His experience extends to advisory positions at KPMG and Cushman & Wakefield, where he specialised in real estate consulting and feasibility studies.

Speaking about the new appointment, Greg O’Stean, Chief Executive Officer of UHM, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Alban to the team as we expand our footprint in the Middle East and Africa. His deep expertise in hospitality and real estate, combined with his innovative approach to business development, aligns perfectly with our vision for growth. We are confident that Alban will be instrumental in driving UHM’s continued success.”

UHM, supported by United Investments Portugal (UIP), is committed to redefining the art of hospitality while pursuing ambitious growth targets in the Middle East and Europe. With a goal of managing over 100 hotels and resorts globally within the next five years, the company aims to diversify its service offerings and enhance guest experiences.

Commenting on his appointment, Alban Mabille de Poncheville said: “I am honoured to join United Hospitality Management at such an exciting time in its journey. UHM’s commitment to excellence in hospitality is inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and future success.”

For more information about United Hospitality Management, its expert team and their work, visit www.unitedhospitality.com.