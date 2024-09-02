Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Unique Properties, an award-winning agency in Dubai’s real estate industry for over 16 years, has expanded into the secondary market. Having secured 36% of its transactions in this segment since January 2024, the company has brought on board Chris Jones and André Henry Watson as Sales Directors. With their combined expertise, they will spearhead the company’s continued growth and strategic direction in this dynamic market.

The addition of Chris and André to Unique Properties' leadership team marks a significant step in the company’s strategic growth plan by focusing on Dubai’s secondary market, which accounted for 41% of total transactions in 2023 according to Deloitte’s Real Estate Predictions 2024.

With 17 years of experience across UK and UAE real estate, including 15 years in management, Chris recognized the potential growth and established the secondary market division at Unique Properties less than a year ago, and now leads a team of over 30 real estate agents. Known for his ability to drive sales growth and expand market share, he is responsible for crafting and executing innovative sales strategies, setting ambitious targets, and mentoring his team to achieve exceptional results. His disciplined, target-oriented approach, combined with exceptional planning and organizational skills, will be key in seizing opportunities in high-demand areas like Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Arabian Ranches, Emaar South, Emirates Living, Jumeirah Living and the townhouse communities surrounding the Al Qudra Road.

In his first year as an agent, Chris was recognized as one of the top 2 agents out of over 100, showcasing his remarkable sales acumen. His achievements include receiving the Manager of the Year award in 2009 and orchestrating one of the largest leasing deals in Dubai in 2016. He has a proven track record of developing talent, having successfully guided brokers from trainee roles to managerial positions and trained numerous real estate professionals who have gone on to become managers themselves. Since 2010, he has led over 200 brokers, reflecting his supreme leadership and ability to drive success in the industry.

André has built a remarkable reputation for his exceptional negotiation skills and leadership in the real estate industry, managing sales teams at some of Dubai’s top real estate firms. With over seven years of experience in both the UK and UAE, he brings a deep understanding of sales management, teamwork, customer experience, and business development. His strategic approach and ability to elevate team performance have consistently delivered impressive results. Known for his professionalism and keen insight into client needs, André is set to drive substantial growth and success in the competitive Dubai secondary real estate market, leveraging his extensive background to enhance team effectiveness and achieve outstanding outcomes.

Commenting on the new leadership team, Armin Jalili, Partner, and Board Member of Unique Properties said, "The secondary market offers immense opportunities for growth, with Chris and André leading the charge, we are confident in our ability to expand our presence in this critical market segment. Their leadership will be pivotal in helping us connect more buyers with the exceptional properties Dubai has to offer, further cementing our position as one of the leading brokerage firms in the industry. Chris and André’s expertise will also significantly influence Dubai’s real estate market, driving innovation and excellence".

Further enhancing its performance in the secondary market, Unique Properties will capitalize on its state-of-the-art CRM system, which incorporates years of scrupulously curated buyer data, allowing the company to more effectively penetrate the secondary market. This technology not only streamlines client interactions but also improves the ability to quickly match buyers with suitable properties. By leveraging this comprehensive database, Unique Properties can better predict market trends and client preferences, delivering a more personalized and efficient service. Alongside the introduction of its dedicated call center in October 2024, this technological advantage positions the company as a key player in the secondary real estate market.

About Unique Properties

Since 2008, Unique Properties has proudly established itself as a leading real estate agency in Dubai, earning multiple prestigious awards and boasting over 16 years of industry experience. The agency's expertise lies in uncovering the finest investment opportunities in the market.

As trusted partners of renowned developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holding, Damac, and Majid Al Futtaim, Unique Properties is committed to transforming the real estate sector by crafting sophisticated spaces that set new benchmarks with each step. These partnerships ensure access to the best properties and investment options that Dubai has to offer.

In its pursuit of excellence, Unique Properties has recently relocated to a larger, more modern space, reflecting its growth and dedication to providing superior services. The agency has also expanded its offerings to include the secondary market, allowing clients access to an even wider range of real estate options. Additionally, Unique Properties offers a variety of other services, including interior design, property management, PRO and conveyancing, holiday homes, and an investment arm. This expansion ensures the continued delivery of unparalleled service without compromising on the commitment to excellence.

Unique Properties continues to redefine the standards of real estate, creating exceptional living and investment opportunities that stand the test of time. The journey to finding the perfect property starts with Unique Properties, where innovation, quality, and client satisfaction are at the heart of everything they do.

