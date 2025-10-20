Abu Dhabi – His Excellency Dr. Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Arab Emirates, affirmed that relations between the two countries are witnessing rapid development and comprehensive growth across various political, economic, humanitarian, and cultural fields. He noted that these ties represent an inspiring model of partnership built on trust, shared vision, and mutual respect between the leaderships of the two friendly nations.

The Ambassador, who officially assumed his duties on August 23, 2025, said, “Our two nations are bound by values of peace, compassion, and innovation,” he said, “and we are keen to translate these values into tangible initiatives that serve people in Ukraine, the UAE, and around the world.”

A New Phase of Cooperation and Partnership

Ambassador Balanutsa highlighted that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official visit to the UAE in February 2025 marked a milestone in bilateral relations, during which the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was signed. This agreement, he explained, will open broad horizons for investment, innovation, and trade between the two nations.

He added, “We aim to triple the volume of trade exchange over the coming years, leveraging the opportunities provided by CEPA to enhance cooperation in agriculture, renewable energy, logistics, and digital technologies.”

The Ambassador also praised the visit of H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, to Ukraine in October, which resulted in the signing of new agreements and initiatives. Among the most notable was the UAE’s support for the ‘Youth Space 12–21’ initiative launched by Ukraine’s First Lady, aimed at empowering young people through education and creativity in modern environments. He noted that President Zelenskyy awarded H.E. Al Hashimy the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, in recognition of her distinguished efforts in supporting bilateral relations and her leading humanitarian initiatives.

The UAE: A Humanitarian Partner and Supporter of the Ukrainian People

The Ambassador praised the UAE’s leading humanitarian role, noting that since 2022, it has provided over 600 tons of humanitarian aid, including ambulances, medical equipment, computers, food, and clothing. “UAE ambulances have saved many lives,” he said, “and its educational assistance has enabled thousands of children to continue their studies despite the hardships of war”.

He also commended the UAE’s humanitarian mediation in prisoner exchange operations and the return of Ukrainian civilians to their homeland, describing it as “a reflection of the UAE’s deeply rooted humanitarian diplomacy that brings hope in the darkest of times.” The Ambassador invited the UAE to participate in the Food Security Summit, which Ukraine will host in November under the ‘Grain from Ukraine’ initiative, providing food aid to countries in need, including Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Yemen, and Sudan.

Cultural Exchange and Building Human Bridges

On the cultural front, the Ambassador announced plans to host a major event titled “Ukraine Month in the UAE” in January–February 2026, featuring economic forums, art and film exhibitions, and educational workshops with the participation of the Ukrainian community in the UAE. The initiative aims to promote cultural dialogue and highlight Ukraine’s creative and open spirit.

He also noted ongoing cultural collaborations that reflect the strength of bilateral ties, such as the Ukrainian audio guide at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Ukrainian Book Corner at the National Library and Archives. He affirmed that the Embassy is working to establish centres for teaching Ukrainian language and culture at UAE universities to strengthen mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Toward a Shared Future of Peace and Innovation

Concluding his remarks, Ambassador Balanutsa said: “Ukraine and the UAE are united by the values of peace, compassion, and innovation. Through these shared values, we continue to build bridges of friendship and understanding between our nations and turn them into effective partnerships that advance development, stability, and human prosperity worldwide.”