Cairo, Egypt: Uber has appointed Youssef Abouseif as the General Manager for Egypt. His focus is to expand the local business, define the country's strategic priorities, in addition to managing Uber’s operations in the Egyptian market to avail more reliable trips for riders, while unlocking earnings opportunities for drivers.

Abouseif joined Uber from Amazon’s Europe HQ, where he headed expansion of new marketplaces, and succeeded to launch the business in the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden. With 12 years of international experience in the technology and retail space sectors, spanning multiple functions including corporate strategy, sales, and marketing, Abouseif’s diverse experience will enable him to oversee the strategy to best utilize Uber’s technology for local market’s needs.

“I am happy to see Youssef step into this critical role to lead one of Uber's most dynamic markets. Through his noteworthy career path, I’m confident our business in Egypt will continue to grow with more achievements under his leadership,” said Frans Hiemstra, Director & General Manager of Uber Middle East & Africa.

Commenting on his new appointment, Abouseif said, “I’ve seen Uber grow globally over the years, and today I am truly honored to contribute to this growth and to lead a market as important as Egypt where we can make a tangible impact on how communities move and to shape the future of mobility in Egypt. Uber in Egypt has celebrated numerous milestones to date, expanded its diverse product portfolio, built Shuttle locally and grew it to now operate in 3 other countries, availed more than 700,000 economic opportunities, and moved more than 14m riders since launch - and I look forward to continuing this journey of success.”

Prior to Amazon, Abouseif worked for Intel, during which he held a variety of management roles; driving the creation and execution of regional sales and marketing plans across the Middle East and Africa. He also worked in a strategy consulting role before becoming an Engagement Manager at Samsung’s Global Strategy Group in South Korea, advising global CEOs on long-term strategy in the Semiconductor and Consumer Electronics industries. Abouseif earned his Master of Business Administration from INSEAD, and B.Sc in Electronics Engineering from the American University in Cairo.

-Ends-

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to bring reliable transportation to everywhere, for everyone. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? Seven years and more than two billion trips later, we have started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

In the Middle East, Uber is already in Amman, Bahrain, Beirut, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Istanbul, Jeddah, Karachi, Lahore, Madinah, Makkah, Manama, Riyadh, and in 11 cities in Egypt: Greater Cairo, Alexandria, Mansoura, Tanta, Damanhur, Zagazig, Hurghada, Damietta, Ismailia, Port Said, and El Suez, in addition to the Eastern Province with plans for expansion across the region. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Windows Phone, Blackberry 7, or sign up at uber.com/app. For more information, please visit: https://www.uber.com/cities/

For Media Inquiries, please contact:

Maged Ali

maged.ali@publicistinc.com