Dubai, UAE: ‘Team Starlink’ of Unique World Robotics – a Dubai-based robotics training institute, has won Engineering Excellence Award at the First Lego League 2022 which took place during August 5th -7th, 2022, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. During July this year, the team won The National Title in FLL Challenge and secured their tickets to Brazil for participating on this renowned international event.

The First Lego League (FLL) is a global robotics competition based on the Lego concepts and products – that takes place in different countries. Winning teams from each country then participate at the global competition. This year, along with Unique World Robotics’ ‘Team Statlink’, 89 other teams took part in FLL 2022 presenting 90 innovations from 68 countries.

Bansan Thomas George, Founder and CEO of Unique World Robotics, says, “We are extremely proud that our Team Starlink, won the prestigious Engineering Excellence Award at the Internationals of First Lego League 2022, Brazil. This international award celebrates a team with an efficiently designed robot, an innovative project solution that effectively addresses the season challenge and great Core Values evident in everything they do.”

“We are really glad by the achievements of our students. Unique World Robotics is focusing majorly on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Coding & STEM education and training the youngsters. We have mentored the current winning team for a year. We will start the preparation for FLL 2023 in this September and we are open for new registrations. We are also open for collaboration opportunities with the schools to guide the young robotics enthusiasts”

Developments in robotics form a large part of the new innovations as this field is now in a position to revolutionise the way we live. Unique World Robotics has been playing a pioneering role in promoting robotics education in the UAE and has created to build a set of young talents who are now capable of taking on some of the best robotic teams in the world. Robotics education for today’s children can derive other benefits from coding robots, for instance, learn persistence and grit etc.

Robotics Market Trends is growing in demand. In recent days, huge investments are implemented by the end-users and governments on the market.

The global robotics technology market size was valued at $62.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $189.36 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.5 percent from 2020 to 2027. Rise in need for automation and safety in organizations and availability of affordable, energy-efficient robots drive the growth of the global robotics market.

Robotics is a crowded industry of more than 500 companies making products that can be best broken down into four categories: conventional industrial robots and cobots, stationary professional services (such as those with medical and agricultural applications), mobile professional services (such as professional cleaning, construction, and underwater activities), and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) for transporting large and small loads in logistics or assembly lines.

The First Lego League guides youth through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) learning and exploration at an early age. From Discover, to Explore, and then to Challenge, in all the rounds student understands the basics of STEM and apply their skills in an exciting competition while building habits of learning, confidence, and teamwork skills along the way. This league provide opportunity for teams to showcase their work, meet other teams, share ideas and celebrate.

This year's theme was Cargo Connect – exploring the ins and outs of modern transportation – where students learned how cargo is transported, sorted, and delivered to its destinations. In 1998, First Founder Dean Kamen and the owner of Lego Group Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen joined forces to create First Lego League, a powerful program that engages children in playful and meaningful learning while helping them discover the fun in science and technology through the First Lego League experience.

The League introduces STEM to children ages 4-16 through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Their three divisions inspire the youth to experiment and grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics. With Lego Robotics, children learn several complex topics with ease, such as STEM concepts, including science (calculating speed, movement, action-reaction), mathematics (distance and measurements) and engineering (building and constructing things, learning how they work together), technology (developing software or lines of code) and many more.

Each year in September, First Lego League Challenge teams are introduced to a scientific and real-world challenge for teams to focus and research on. Unique World Robotics is open now for new registration for First Lego League August 2023.

FLL 2022 Engineering Excellence Award Winner: Team Starlink Members

• Coaches: Ali Abdur Rahman, Ahmed Nawal Shameem & Muhammed Mukhtar

1. Aadi Verma (Grade 10, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Dubai),

2. Aarush Verma (Grade 9, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Dubai),

3. Jayesh Jayant Jaswani (Year 11, Sunmarke School),

4. Yash Arvind (Grade 10, International School of Choueifat - Sharjah),

5. Sanvi Masalia (Grade 10, GEMS Modern Academy,Dubai)

6. Navaneeth Gopakumar (Grade 9, Delhi Private School, Sharjah)

7. Shourya Umang Bhartia (Grade 9, Delhi Private School, Sharjah)

8. Shiva Shashank Kollu (Grade 11, Dubai English Speaking College)

9. Edwin Mathew Abraham (Grade 12, Ambassador School Mankool)

10. Krishanth Sorna (Grade 9, Delhi Private School, Dubai)

Along with the recently won Engineering Excellence Award at FLL 2022, Unique World Robotics (UWR) also won 4 National Championship titles so far this year. In First Lego League (FLL) 2022, UWR won national title in the ‘Challenge’ category, whereas at World Robot Olympiad (WRO) 2022, UWR won in all three competition categories viz. Robomission (Elementary), Future Innovators & Future Engineers.

About Unique World Robotics

Unique World Robotics- a Dubai based robotics training institute is a STEM.org accredited diversified international establishment headquartered in Dubai, UAE and operating in UAE, India & Kenya. Having led by the visionary edupreneur Mr. Bansan Thomas George, the core idea of UWR is to build a reputation of delivering the highest quality of services by maintaining the highest level of efficiency, efficacy, and integrity.

At Unique World Robotics several preparatory and specialized courses and training programs are offered for students, professionals and enthusiasts. It is a multidisciplinary hub welcoming young minds from different cultures, ethnicities, and abilities where students and professionals from all around the world can learn foundational and advanced programs in futuristic technologies based in Robotics & STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics).

Previously in 2021, UWR had won the UAE National Championship and scored 7th position at the Internationals in the Future Engineers category of World Robot Olympiad at our debut try at WRO. UWR had also won a National Title at NASA Space Apps Challenge 2021, which is considered as the World’s Biggest Hackathon Event.

With the historic wins of at the 2022 competitions, UWR has emerged as UAE’s most successful Robotics & STEM Training Institution. Currently training is provided at the UWR Burjuman Centre (Main Centre), Motor City Branch, Karama & Muhaisnah Centres.

