United Arab Emirates: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued a federal decree promoting and appointing His Excellency Faisal Saeed AL Mheiri as Director General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

His Excellency Faisal Saeed AL Mheiri has held several leadership positions in human resources, talent development, and national workforce empowerment across government and private sector entities.

AL Mheiri previously served as Executive Director of Central Operations at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Director of Human Resources at the Prime Minister’s Office, and Executive Director of Career Development at Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat). Throughout his career, he has led the development of institutional projects and initiatives aimed at advancing human capital and organizational excellence.

His Excellency Faisal Saeed AL Mheiri holds a Master’s degree in Engineering Systems and a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from the American University of Sharjah.