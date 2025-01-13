Dubai, United Arab Emirate: Madhav Kurup, Dubai-based Regional CEO, has been promoted to Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Hellmann Worldwide Logistics. This marks a significant milestone as the first non-German appointed to a global C-suite role at Hellmann.

Kurup’s new role makes him one of the four members of Hellmann’s Executive Management Team, globally responsible for the company. As COO, he will oversee the global product organisation for air freight, sea freight, and contract logistics. He will hold direct accountability for the global P&L of all three products, each managed by dedicated global product heads.

Hellmann's decision to position Kurup in Dubai reinforces UAE's strategic significance as a hub for international companies, capitalising on its exceptional connectivity, mobility, and dynamic business environment.

Kurup started his journey in the UAE 25 years ago, moving from India to Dubai to join a UAE-based logistics company. He steadily rose through the ranks, becoming a Group General Manager within eight years. In 2008, he joined Hellmann Worldwide Logistics as CEO of the Middle East, achieving a remarkable transformation in the logistics market within just two years. He later expanded his leadership as CEO of the IMEA region, driving strategic growth and establishing offices across the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa. Under his 16 years of visionary leadership, Hellmann's workforce in the IMEA region grew from 100 to over 2,000 employees. In his new role, he will continue to be based in Dubai and frequently travel to Germany.

During his tenure, Kurup implemented specialised solutions through strategic joint ventures in the UAE, partnering with automotive, chemical, healthcare, and e-commerce sectors. He also led the launch of the first road freight entity outside Europe for Hellmann with a focus on GCC cross-border trucking.

On his promotion to Global COO, Madhav Kurup said: "I am honoured to lead the global operations and further strengthen the remarkable legacy of Hellmann. Coming from a humble background has given me a deeper understanding of people and the complexities of society, which is crucial at a global leadership level. For me, it’s all about translating ideas into effective operating models, building strong teams, and prioritising people development.”

While talking about UAE market, he added: “Hellmann UAE is already a market leader in automotive, healthcare and sea–air operations. The UAE will continue to be a major market for Hellmann by further expanding its established verticals and strengthening its e-commerce and chemical operations. In fact, Dubai, in particular, stands out as a major hub for global professionals, thanks to its advanced logistics infrastructure and the exceptional living conditions it offers.”

About Hellmann Worldwide Logistics:

In the IMEA region (Indian Subcontinent, Middle East, and Africa), Hellmann has expanded significantly since 1999, with regional headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Our regional presence now spans the UAE, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Mauritius, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Zambia. With 2000 employees and our own offices in 14 countries, Hellmann's growth is driven by strategic investments in people, infrastructure, and streamlined processes, underscoring our commitment to delivering value-added services.

For more information visit: https://www.hellmann.com/en