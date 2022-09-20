ISSY-LES-MOULINEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Following its recent rebranding and streamlining of its growing organization, Tinubu confirms its leading position as a business facilitator and exchange enabler for Credit Insurance & Surety by appointing Gilles Goaoc as Surety Business Manager EMEA & APAC, Subject Matter Expert.

Gilles is now part of a team of key specialists onboarded at Tinubu recently. His mission is to tailor Tinubu’s digital surety solutions to the European, MEA, and APAC markets and promote these solutions among Carriers, MGAs, and Brokers.

Tinubu’s Surety Solutions are already leading the American market with more than 290 customers. The goal is now to expand this Surety digital solution to other markets, starting with Europe.

Gilles’ appointment is in line with the implementation since 2022 of Tinubu’s new strategy of building a 360-degree Digital Highway for the commerce-related specialty-lines ecosystem participants and internationalizing the footprint of our Surety Solution.

"To meet the specific needs of the European surety market, we have chosen to rely on someone with a long successful experience, coming directly from the industry. Gilles’ wide range of skills, both in marketing and product, as well as sales, will foster our market strategy and growth ambition in the market. Gilles has a solid background as a surety expert and is recognized for his business development skills. He will bring a real added value to Tinubu," declares Sophie Riottot, EVP CRO EMEA & APAC.

Gilles has over 20 years of experience in the surety industry. He started his career in the Telecommunications sector as a Product Manager. He then joined Atradius as a Market Manager, in charge of Credit Insurance products and, more specifically, Surety & Guarantee solutions. In 2008, he founded the Surety department of Euler Hermes France, implementing sustainable digital solutions and building numerous partnerships with Banks & Brokers.

“I am very excited to join the Tinubu team bringing my expertise to develop innovative digital surety solutions for the ecosystem,” states Gilles Goaoc.

