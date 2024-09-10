TimeToAct Capital Middle East allows regional investors to access global, climate-focused investment opportunities in Venture ClimateTech, Energy Transition and Nature-based Solutions.

Abu Dhabi: TimeToAct Capital, a global investment group specialized in innovative climate solutions, announces the appointment of David Brocart as Head of TimeToAct Capital Middle East. This strategic move marks a pivotal step in the group's global expansion efforts. Having established a regional office last year, the group is now strengthening its presence with this key leadership hire, positioning itself to achieve its ambitious targets in the Middle East.

David Brocart brings a wealth of fund administration, trading, structuring, investor relations and capital formation experience across the Middle East and Europe. Prior to joining TimeToAct Capital, David held several senior roles, including Deputy-Head of Investor Relations at Greenstone Equity Partners in Dubai, Managing Director at Galix Investments, and leadership positions at INOKS Capital SA and Union Bancaire Privée in Geneva. David’s valuable expertise managing institutional relationships and navigating complex financial landscapes will help guide TimeToAct Capital Middle East to achieve meaningful growth in the region.

Frédéric Payet, CEO of TimeToAct Capital, explains: “We are proud to welcome David to our team at such a transformative time for Climate and Carbon initiatives in the Middle East, and the GCC in particular. The momentum among local players and financial institutions towards sustainability is palpable. By strengthening our regional team, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering impactful, climate-driven investment solutions across the Middle East.”

TimeToAct Capital's expansion into Abu Dhabi follows the receipt of In-Principal Approval (IPA) from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) last November (2023) to operate as an asset management company[1]. The company will offer local stakeholders access to innovative strategies based on three strategic pillars: Venture ClimateTech, Energy Transition and Nature-based Solutions.

TimeToAct Capital is a global player, with teams and offices in Paris, Madrid, Berlin, and Singapore. The Group seeks to build strong partnerships in the Middle East to help develop the region’s climate finance ecosystem. At the recent COP28 event hosted in Dubai, regional leaders highlighted their commitment to reducing the GCC’s carbon footprint to “net-zero” over coming years. TimeToAct Capital structures regional and global climate investment solutions that help achieve these goals.

About TimeToAct Capital

TimeToAct Capital is an investment group specialized in climate and impact strategies on a global basis. The group is notably involved in Energy Transition, Nature-based Solutions, and Venture ClimateTech investments. TimeToAct Capital relies on an experienced set of investment and development professionals with an international scope. To date, the team has invested more than €8bn of equity through its current and past ventures. More information: www.timetoact.capital.

[1] Subject to final regulatory approval