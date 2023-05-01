DUBAI, UAE – The St. Regis Downtown Dubai and Delta Hotels by Marriott, Dubai Investment Park, part of Marriott International, are pleased to announce the appointment of Vipin Khattar as the new Multi-Property General Manager.

A seasoned leader with comprehensive experience as a hospitality professional, including time spent with prominent brands such as Marriott International and Hyatt International, Vipin is a passionate hotelier with more than two decades of illustrious experience primarily in the UK, Middle East, and Africa. In his role, Vipin brings a wealth of expertise to oversee the properties' operations, cultivate bespoke guest experiences, further enhance its F&B portfolio, and improve associate satisfaction, among other responsibilities.

Vipin has held various significant and career-defining roles, including his last stint as the General Manager of JW Marriott New Delhi. Under his leadership, the hotel reported exceptional performance in 2022, with sequential improvements in RevPAR and record-breaking rooms, restaurant and lounge revenue. Vipin’s commitment to achieve key business objectives alongside his guest-driven approach, have undoubtedly contributed to his tremendously rewarding career journey.

An alumnus of Hotel Management and Catering Technology from IHTTI School, Neuchatel, Switzerland with a specialisation in Hospitality Operations, Vipin is known for his exceptional sales and marketing skills and effective leadership style. He has filled the role of Raja Zeidan, who is now the Chief Operating Officer at RDK Group.

Commenting on his new appointment, Vipin Khattar said, "I am honoured to be at the helm of two incredible properties and be part of the Marriott International brand. I look forward to working alongside both teams to continue to uphold Marriott's hallmark of awe-inspiring service, unforgettable culinary offerings, and unparalleled attention to detail. By taking care of our people, I look forward to achieve new milestones for both hotels, with the ultimate goal to lead in their luxury and premium-select segments."

-Ends-

