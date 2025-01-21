​Muscat - The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, Muscat’s most alluring address, welcomes Wassim Daageh as General Manager, joining the resort from his previous role as General Manager in Doha, Qatar. With over two decades of exemplary experience in the luxury hospitality sector, Wassim is dedicated to further elevate the resort’s operations within the region’s luxury landscape. Owned by the renowned Alfardan Group, the resort is a luxurious coastal haven nestled in the heart of Al Mouj Muscat. This exquisite property seamlessly blends Omani heritage with contemporary design, offering guests an unparalleled experience of refined elegance and exceptional service.

Wassim’s career spans multiple leadership positions across some of the world’s most renowned properties. He has overseen large-scale, high-profile international events—including the FIFA World Cup and Formula 1—and consistently delivered guest experiences defined by personal attention and service excellence.

Throughout his tenure, he has garnered numerous industry accolades, from the Qatar Tourism Service Excellence Award to being named Global General Manager of the Year for one of Marriott International’s hotels, and was repeatedly recognized in the ‘General Manager Power 100’ by Hotelier Middle East.

“I am deeply grateful for the journey that has led me to this moment,” said Wassim Daageh. “My time in Qatar, a place I have proudly called home, has been invaluable, and I now look forward to this new chapter at The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort and The St. Regis Residences in Oman. Both destinations will undoubtedly shape my perspectives and approach to hospitality, and I am honored to continue contributing to the region’s vibrant and evolving luxury landscape.”

A graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management, Wassim is also a Six Sigma Green Belt and a certified service culture trainer for two of Marriott International brands. His innovative approach has led to the implementation of progressive operational enhancements such as key mobile check-in, unique dining-to-go concepts, and advanced digital communication platforms for guests.

Wassim is deeply committed to sustainability and community engagement. He champions initiatives that nurture local talent, support indigenous artisans, and promote responsible sourcing from local producers, aligning with the St. Regis dedication to creating meaningful connections within its communities.

Under Wassim's visionary leadership, guests can expect thoughtfully curated experiences that reflect the essence of St. Regis hospitality—where every detail is crafted with care and every moment is an opportunity for connection.

About The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort

The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, located in Oman's capital, is a prime example of exquisite living, reflecting the local culture and the brand’s legendary Rituals. Part of Marriott Bonvoy's collection, the resort combines Omani hospitality with global luxury.

The resort boasts 250 elegant guest rooms and suites with private balconies offering stunning views. Its design draws inspiration from Oman's maritime history, incorporating a yachting theme that harmonizes with its coastal location. Guests can unwind at the renowned Guerlain Spa or venture out to explore the nearby marine, golf course and shopping options.

A variety of dining experiences await at Em Sherif, Novikov Café, Coya, Roberto’s, Hakkasan, along with Zorba, Karibu, The Stage Bar & Lounge, and The Lobby Lounge each offering unique flavors and atmospheres to suit every mood and occasion. The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences that connect guests with the local culture. It exemplifies the St. Regis brand's commitment to exceptional service and innovative hospitality, inviting guests to immerse themselves in the captivating charm of Oman.

